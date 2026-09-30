South Korea’s Obesity and Loneliness Rates Surge Among 30-Somethings: National Health Survey

The 2025 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, reveals that over half of South Korean men in their 30s are classified as obese. Meanwhile, women in the same age demographic report the highest rates of loneliness across all surveyed cohorts.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Metabolic Shifts: Male obesity rates in their 30s surged by 9.9 percentage points year-over-year.

Male obesity rates in their 30s surged by 9.9 percentage points year-over-year. Behavioral Divergence: While women in their 30s experienced an 8.3 percentage point drop in aerobic physical activity, their tobacco product usage nearly doubled.

While women in their 30s experienced an 8.3 percentage point drop in aerobic physical activity, their tobacco product usage nearly doubled. Loneliness: 9.7% of women in their 30s reported feeling constantly or frequently lonely.

Surging Obesity Rates Among 30-Something Men

Data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s nationwide assessment of approximately 10,000 individuals across 192 regions indicate a deterioration in metabolic health among adult men. Over half of South Korean men aged 30 to 50 were obese last year. For men in their 30s, the prevalence reached 59.0%, a 9.9 percentage point increase compared to the previous year. Rates for men in their 40s and 50s stood at 53.3% and 54.0%, respectively.

Analysts suggest that for those in their 30s, life habits change and dining out opportunities increase while stress grows due to post-employment work life, which may be related to recent health indicator deterioration. Across the broader adult population, obesity prevalence has risen from 34.8% in 2016 to 39.5% last year, with 49.1% of adult males categorized as obese.

Shifting Lifestyle and Psychosocial Strains for Women in Their Thirties

The survey outlines behavioral shifts among women in their 30s. Aerobic physical activity compliance dropped to 45.6%, an 8.3 percentage point decline from the prior year. Concurrently, tobacco product usage among this cohort rose to 13.9%, up from 7.5% previously. This demographic also reported the highest frequency of persistent loneliness, with 9.7% stating they felt “always or frequently” lonely.

Steep Rises in Chronic Disease Among Middle-Aged Men

Metabolic deterioration is not restricted to younger adults; chronic disease markers escalated among middle-aged men. For men in their 50s, the prevalence of hypertension (high blood pressure) climbed to 47.0%, diabetes mellitus reached 24.3%, and hypercholesterolemia (elevated blood cholesterol) hit 45.9%. These figures represent annual increases of 5.4, 7.7, and 9.4 percentage points, respectively. Men in their 40s experienced increases in hypertension (31.5%), diabetes (13.8%), and hypercholesterolemia (32.9%) of 3.7, 0.1, and 5.4 percentage points, respectively.

Key Health Indicator Changes in South Korean Adults Health Metric / Cohort Recent Prevalence / Rate Comparative Change Men in their 30s (Obesity) 59.0% +9.9 percentage points YoY Women in their 30s (Loneliness) 9.7% Highest across all age/gender groups Women in their 30s (Tobacco Products) 13.9% Nearly doubled YoY (from 7.5%) Men in their 50s (Hypercholesterolemia) 45.9% +9.4 percentage points YoY Liquid E-Cigarette Usage (10-Year Trend) 4.8% +109% increase over 10 years

Shifting Dietary Intake and Nicotine Consumption Patterns

Nutritional data collected over the past decade reveal a shift in dietary habits. Daily average fruit intake fell from 169.0 grams in 2016 to 107.7 grams last year, a 36% decrease. Conversely, beverage consumption rose by 34%, from 211.8 grams to 284.3 grams. Furthermore, individuals deriving more than 20% of their total daily energy from added sugars accounted for 11.9% of men and 18.4% of women.

Regarding nicotine consumption, overall tobacco product use stood at 36.3% for men and 8.6% for women last year. Compared to the previous year, men increased by 0.3 percentage points and women by 1.7 percentage points. A ten-year longitudinal comparison shows that while conventional cigarette smoking rates declined by 29% (from 23.9% to 17.0%), the use of liquid electronic cigarettes increased by 109% from 2.3% to 4.8%.

References

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). 2025 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.