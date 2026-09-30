Xbox’s Deal for Hideo Kojima’s Physint Cost “Substantially Below” Expected Budget

Microsoft secured a deal with Hideo Kojima for his upcoming stealth game Physint for an amount substantially below typical premium game development budgets, according to a New York Times profile of Asha Sharma. The agreement, negotiated with Sharma after Sony canceled the project, also includes film and television rights for the new intellectual property.

The Genesis of an Unconventional Xbox Partnership

The path to Xbox securing Physint began after Sony canceled the project as a PlayStation exclusive. Facing uncertainty over the future of Kojima Productions following reports detailing Sony’s internal anxieties regarding development timelines, budgets, and platform strategies for both Death Stranding and Physint, Hideo Kojima took matters into his own hands.

Kojima pitched the game directly to Sharma. Sharma ultimately navigated the agreement, expressing satisfaction that Kojima chose Xbox for his next venture.

Industry reports initially swirled with speculation, pointing to a deal around $400 million. However, reporting from the New York Times revealed that the final financial arrangement was actually substantially below what Xbox would typically spend to develop a premium game.

The deal is not merely for a single video game; it encompasses broader multi-media rights including film and TV adaptations. Kojima noted that Microsoft’s vision extends far beyond traditional funding models, focusing heavily on building a new IP.

Balancing Ongoing Partnerships and Industry Pressures

Despite moving Physint to Microsoft’s ecosystem, Kojima Productions made it clear that bridges with their former platform holder are far from burned. Sharma reinforced this sentiment regarding ongoing industry dynamics, noting that “Competition and collaboration can coexist.” True to that ethos, work with Sony continues.

Kojima Productions addressed the market scrutiny in an official statement following reports:

Triple-A video game sales haven’t risen to match these rising costs, placing pressure on the triple-A video game industry.

What Lies Ahead for the Physint Timeline

Physint currently sits without a release window. The stealth title is expected after the launch of OD, Kojima’s next video game for Xbox.

As Microsoft expands its footprint into cinematic and anime adaptations—following similar trajectories to the Death Stranding film adaptation—Physint stands as a test of whether a transmedia-first approach can redefine modern game development economics.