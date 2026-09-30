UWCL Matchday 2 returns with Barcelona facing Roma

The 2026-27 UEFA Women’s Champions League league phase returns for its second matchday on September 30 and October 1, featuring high-profile fixtures like AS Roma versus Barcelona, OL Lyonnes against Chelsea, and Manchester City facing Real Madrid.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Big Match Volatility: The heavyweight clashes between OL Lyonnes and Chelsea, as well as Manchester City and Real Madrid.

The heavyweight clashes between OL Lyonnes and Chelsea, as well as Manchester City and Real Madrid. Defensive Vulnerabilities: Roma’s inability to capitalize on chances during their opener suggests low clean-sheet probability against a clinical Barcelona side.

Tactical Breakdown: Barcelona’s Midfield Evolution

FC Barcelona’s title defense is off and running after a 5-2 win against Paris FC. Despite the high post-match spirits typical of genuine Champions League favorites, they treated letting in a pair of goals against dark-horse opponents Paris FC as strictly a matter of business.

Thanks to the reliable performances of squad leader Patri Guijarro, Barcelona’s control in the center of the pitch appears largely unaffected by the exit of Alexia Putellas. Regardless of the adversary, her extensive distribution repertoire dictates the pace and creates scoring opportunities for her teammates. Meanwhile, recent arrival Kerolin wasted no time making a difference by netting her maiden UWCL goal for the club, highlighting her early contributions on the scoresheet.

Following such a convincing start to the campaign, they are heavily favored heading into their upcoming fixture against Italian club Roma. Roma managed only a single point in their opening fixture while wasting numerous opportunities and failing to turn any dangerous buildups into goals. Barcelona aren’t the kind of side that lapses in finishing.

Midweek UWCL Matchday 2 Schedule

Date / Time (ET) Fixture Broadcaster Wednesday, Sept. 30, 12:45 p.m. Roma vs. Barcelona Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Wednesday, Sept. 30, 12:45 p.m. Hacken vs. Juventus Paramount+ Wednesday, Sept. 30, 12:45 p.m. Paris FC vs. Arsenal Paramount+ Wednesday, Sept. 30, 3:00 p.m. Benfica vs. Bayern Munich Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Wednesday, Sept. 30, 3:00 p.m. OL Lyonnes vs. Chelsea Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network Thursday, Oct. 1, 12:45 p.m. Austria Wien vs. Inter Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Thursday, Oct. 1, 12:45 p.m. HB Koge vs. Servette Paramount+ Thursday, Oct. 1, 3:00 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain vs. OH Leuven Paramount+, CBS Sports Network Thursday, Oct. 1, 3:00 p.m. Manchester City vs. Real Madrid Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Global Soccer Programming Across CBS Networks

Fans tracking the European landscape can access continuous coverage via the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Flagship programs include Morning Footy running weekdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the women’s soccer show Attacking Third, and the USMNT-focused Call it What You Want.

Additionally, Scoreline provides daily match highlights and goal roundups starting Thursday and airing seven days a week. Streams remain available via the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV, and Paramount+.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.