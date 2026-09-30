Environment Agency warns millions unaware of flood risk in England

More than two million people in England are unaware their properties are at risk of flooding, according to fresh warnings issued by the Environment Agency. Authorities are cautioning that one out of every three among the six million homes most vulnerable to floods remains blind to the danger as the nation prepares for stormy, damp winter weather.

The Convergence of Autumn Storms and Supercharged El Niño

The next three months are more likely than usual to be wet and windy. Caroline Douglass, the director for flood and coastal risk management at the Environment Agency, points out a troubling disconnect between official risk mapping and public perception. “We know with the 6m properties at risk [in England] … we know that one-third of people who are at risk don’t think they are at risk,” Douglass explains. The agency urges residents to consult the government website to verify their specific property status, sign up for flood warnings, and have a flood plan.

According to the Met Office, the country is tracking toward a stormy and wet beginning to the winter season following months defined by wildfires, intense heat waves, and droughts over the summer. Will Lang, the chief meteorologist with the Met Office, notes that seasonal forecasts point toward an unsettled conclusion to the year. “There is an increasing likelihood of it being wet overall, windier than normal and milder than usual as well,” Lang states, outlining a forecast stretching across October, November, and December.

While weather systems originating from the El Niño phenomenon are bringing devastation to other parts of the world, their footprint in the UK manifests differently. Lang describes the phenomenon as a “subtle shift in the odds of it being wetter and windier,” which nonetheless creates a “heightened potential for flooding.”

Balancing Regional Droughts Against Rising Waters

The impending deluge arrives against a complex hydrological backdrop. The Met Office indicates that large regions of the country will continue to experience drought despite the approaching storms until water storage reservoirs refill to standard capacities, a recovery process that depends on receiving above-normal precipitation throughout the winter months.

Flooding caused havoc across the UK last year. With ground saturation levels expected to rise, authorities are urging residents to take proactive measures. Checking online risk registers and securing physical property remains an effective defense against the seasonal weather shift.

Taking Action Before the Waters Rise

Navigating the winter months requires more than just keeping an eye on daily weather forecasts. Property owners in designated flood zones can take immediate, practical steps to safeguard their homes and livelihoods. Checking official government mapping tools and preparing a flood plan remain vital precautions.