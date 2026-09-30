John Prine 80th Birthday Celebrations: Chicago Tribute Events and Concerts

Singer-songwriter John Prine’s upcoming 80th birthday will be commemorated through a lavish series of October events. The celebration spans tribute concerts, documentary screenings, panel discussions, a neighborhood mural unveiling, and charitable programming benefiting the Hello in There Foundation and Housing Forward.

What You Need to Know About the John Prine 80th Birthday Celebrations

The Schedule: Events kick off on October 7, featuring panel discussions, film screenings at the Gene Siskel Film Center, and a tribute concert at the Chicago Theatre hosted by John C. Reilly.

Events kick off on October 7, featuring panel discussions, film screenings at the Gene Siskel Film Center, and a tribute concert at the Chicago Theatre hosted by John C. Reilly. The Community Impact: Programming heavily supports local Chicago roots, including a mural unveiling at the Old Town School of Folk Music and events benefiting Maywood charities.

Programming heavily supports local Chicago roots, including a mural unveiling at the Old Town School of Folk Music and events benefiting Maywood charities. The Foundation: Many of the commemorative gatherings benefit the Hello in There Foundation.

From a Quiet Passing to a Grand Chicago Homecoming

When John Prine passed away at the age of 73 from complications of COVID-19 during the early months of the 2020 pandemic, his Nashville funeral was a somber affair. Fiona Whelan Prine later reflected on the painful restrictions of that gathering, noting that immediate family had to sit eight feet apart without hugging or commiserating. A more satisfying gathering occurred in October 2022, but the upcoming events marking what would have been his 80th birthday bring the celebration to his foundational roots.

Though Prine spent four decades making his home in Nashville, his artistic identity was forged in the Midwest. Born in Maywood, Illinois, into a family steeped in Kentucky folk and country traditions, Prine picked up his first guitar locally and wrote songs while working as an Army mechanic and a Chicago mailman. Those early routes eventually led him to the stages of Chicago’s folk clubs, making the city the epicenter for this milestone commemoration.

A Weeklong Schedule of Literary Tributes and Concerts

The celebration begins on October 7 with “The Literary Heart of John Prine.” Texas singer-songwriter Alejandro Escovedo, novelist Silas House, and journalist Mark Guarino will discuss Prine’s songwriting, capped by a musical performance from Escovedo. Later, the Gene Siskel Film Center will host screenings of Jim Shea’s concert documentary, “How Lucky Can One Man Get.”

The tribute concert “Souvenirs: 80 Years of John Prine” is on October 8 at the Chicago Theatre, hosted by John C. Reilly. The lineup includes Nathaniel Rateliff, Valerie June, Jordan Davis, Jonas Friddle, John’s brother Billy Prine, Shemekia Copeland, Steve Earle, the Sullivan Sisters, Kathleen Edwards, and The Cactus Blossoms. The following day, the Chicago History Museum will host a panel featuring Guarino, Bonnie Koloc, former alderman Dick Simpson, and musician Steve Dawson to explore how 1960s Chicago shaped Prine’s writing.

Honoring the Roots at the Old Town School and Maywood

On October 10, the Old Town School of Folk Music hosts a daylong celebration anchored by artist Jon Langford unveiling a mural on the school’s exterior. The artwork reminds us what an important nurturing place the school was to the youthful Prine, followed by performances from various singers and songwriters, including Langford. Festivities continue into October 11 with a Maywood Day of Celebration, featuring guided trolley and walking tours of Prine-related landmarks to benefit Housing Forward. Finally, fans can wrap up the weekend at a special birthday hangout at Hattie B’s Wrigleyville, which will feature a custom beer brewed by Hop Butcher for the World.

Key Events Marking John Prine’s 80th Birthday Date Event Location October 7 The Literary Heart of John Prine & Documentary Screening Gene Siskel Film Center, Chicago October 8 Souvenirs: 80 Years of John Prine Tribute Concert Chicago Theatre, Chicago October 9 Panel: How 1960s Chicago Shaped Prine Chicago History Museum, Chicago October 10 Daylong Celebration & Mural Unveiling Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago October 11 Maywood Day of Celebration & Landmark Tours Maywood, Illinois

Reflecting on a Lasting Musical Legacy

By channeling proceeds into the Hello in There Foundation, the events ensure that his spirit of community care lives on alongside his catalog.