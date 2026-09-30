Fall 2026 Makeup Trends: Berry Lips, Sculptural Lashes & Real Skin

Fall 2026 makeup trends are shifting away from heavy, all-over glam toward intentional, one-feature-at-a-time focal points. Beauty routines are favoring real-looking skin, deep berry lips, soft smoky eyes, and sculptural lashes over thick layers of foundation and rigid contouring.

Targeted Complexions Replace Full-Coverage Glaze

The fully glazed complexion is giving way to a more targeted approach. Briceno describes the new skin trend as a fresh, conditioned-looking complexion with moisture and reflection placed only where it benefits the face.

According to Briceno, cheekbones, temples, and the outer planes of the face appear supple and softly reflective, while the forehead, sides of the nose, and undereyes remain refined and controlled. This balance sits somewhere between blurred velvet finishes and a true glass skin effect.

Letting Natural Texture and Freckles Breathe

Tisha Thompson notes that people are recognizing that skin is not one-dimensional and that different areas require different treatments. Rather than applying heavy coverage everywhere, skin tints, thin foundations like Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, and targeted concealers allow freckles, texture, and natural color variations to remain visible.

For glow, makeup artists warm transparent balms such as Chanel Baume Essentiel or Tower28 SuperDew between their fingers before pressing the product onto the high points of the cheeks and temples. Oily skin types can maintain control by selectively powdering the center of the forehead, sides of the nose, and chin while leaving high points luminous.

Diffused Plum and Wine Lip Palettes

Lip trends for fall 2026 lean heavily into rich berry and red tones, but the application has softened. According to Allure, deep berry tones are one of the season’s clearest lip stories, ranging from bold, opaque finishes to sheer stains with blurred edges.

Instead of a sharply outlined mouth, many lip looks appear slightly diffused, making dark shades like plum and wine easier to wear casually. Sheer berry products offer the flexibility of building color gradually—a single layer provides a faint daytime stain, while multiple passes create a richer look for evening without requiring a completely different routine.

Earthy Eyes and Graphic, Sculptural Lashes

Eye makeup is similarly focused on minimalism and impact. Complex multi-shadow blends are being replaced by single earthy tones—such as espresso, taupe, olive, and muted plum—swept across the lid and softened at the edges to pair with warmer autumn clothing palettes.

Photo: allure.com

Lashes are taking on a graphic, sculptural quality. Makeup artists are separating lashes into deliberate spikes, using individual clusters to build unusual shapes, or concentrating mascara in specific areas rather than coating every lash evenly.

Soft smoky eyes complete the mood. Instead of black shadow packed tightly around the eyes, warm browns and plums are blended until the edges nearly disappear, delivering depth while remaining easy to pair with natural skin or a bold lip.