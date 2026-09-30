Cristian Loi wins Texas in CIN Cup eSports Series

Cristian Loi Navigates Chaos to Conquer Texas in CIN Cup eSports Series Thriller

Cristian Loi delivered a masterclass in resilience during Race 3 of the CIN Cup eSports Series 2026-27, overcoming two penalties and an incident to secure a hard-fought victory. Driving the Chevrolet number 91 for the Brakeless Racing Team Reloaded, Loi completed all 160 laps, spending 98 of them at the front of the field to claim the top step of the podium and seize control of the Regular Season standings.

Texas arrived with a reputation for shaking up the championship math, and the event delivered on that promise immediately. The race featured ten caution periods that neutralized 31 laps, alongside ten lead changes that repeatedly reset the competitive order. For Loi, pole position status offered early speed, but the race quickly transformed into a survival test.

Reflecting on the turbulent opening phase, Loi explained post-race that the first two-thirds of the event proved exceptionally chaotic. “Sì, è stata una gara, o almeno per i primi due terzi, abbastanza movimentata, non mi aspettavo così tante gialle,” Loi noted. “E purtroppo sì, ho fatto un paio di errori, una volta in entrata pit e una volta in uscita pit, quindi ho preso un paio di volte un drop to end…” Despite being repeatedly shuffled to the back of the pack through pit lane infractions and recovery drives, the reigning champion clawed his way back to the front.

Tire Degradation Shakes Up the Strategy in Long Green-Flag Runs

Once the race settled into extended green-flag runs, pure speed took a back seat to tire preservation and traffic management. Operating closely behind competing machines accelerated wear across the fast circuit, turning conservation into the ultimate deciding factor.

Loi highlighted the delicate balance required when chasing rivals closely on high-speed ovals. “Non penso che lui ne avesse tanto meno di me, semplicemente stando così vicino purtroppo con queste macchine il degrado gomma è esagerato, soprattutto in una pista così veloce,” Loi said, referencing his battle with Alessio Fabbri.

Capitalizing on this attrition, Riccardo Casiraghi steered his ABS Motorsports Alpha machine from a seventh-place start to finish second, crossing the line 2.207 seconds behind Loi without sustaining a single incident across all 160 laps. Casiraghi admitted that qualifying struggles initially compromised his track position, noting he lost momentum in T4 during his second flying lap. While a strong long-run setup propelled his charge forward, late-stint tire wear ultimately locked him into the runner-up spot—a crucial points haul for his championship campaign.

From Group B to the Podium: Giuseppe Curcio Stuns the Field

The standout narrative of the Texas round belonged to Giuseppe Curcio of the CuBe Competizioni Platinum team. Advancing from Group B, Curcio started deep in the field at twenty-third on the grid before carving his way through the chaos to finish third, crossing the finish line 4.986 seconds behind Loi.

Curcio admitted the Toyota’s handling caught him by surprise after a difficult week of preparation. “Podio inaspettato assolutamente, diciamo che durante la settimana il sottosterzo in curva 2, sovrasterzo in curva 4, un setup che non voleva trovare la quadra; stranamente poi in gara sembrava andare,” Curcio recounted. By focusing entirely on avoiding major incidents and protecting his rubber from the various caution periods and big ones, he secured an unexpected podium finish.

Meanwhile, Alessio Fabbri rounded out the top four in the Ford fielded by ABS Motorsports Arcade, finishing 6.233 seconds adrift of the winner. Having started second, Fabbri paced the field for 31 laps and captured the second stage after finishing behind Loi in the first. The consistent performance leaves Fabbri firmly entrenched at second in the Regular Season standings with 131 points, trailing championship leader Loi by a ten-point margin as the series shifts its focus forward.