Women’s Champions League: Barcelona Dominates Roma with a 6-0 Win

Roma Suffers Brutal 6-0 Champions League Defeat to Defending Champions Barcelona

AS Roma suffered a chastening 6-0 defeat to reigning champions Barcelona at the Stadio Tre Fontane during the second matchday of the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stage.

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Tactical Breakdown: How Barcelona’s High-Press Dismantled the Giallorosse

Manager Pere Romeu set Barcelona up in a fluid positional structure that immediately suffocated Roma’s build-up phase. The Blaugrana utilized an aggressive counter-press, winning the ball back instantly whenever possession was lost in the attacking third. Roma coach Alessandro Piovani deployed Baldi in goal behind a defensive line featuring Bergamaschi, Antoine, Oladipo, and Oliviero.

The breakthrough arrived in the 19th minute when Caroline Graham Hansen collected possession on the right flank, cut inside, and curled a precise right-footed shot into the far corner past Baldi. Roma struggled to bypass the Catalan midfield anchor, where Patri Guijarro dictated the tempo. Despite brief resistance from Thogersen down the wing, Barcelona’s defensive transition neutralized every counter-attacking spark.

Any hopes of a tactical reset vanished immediately after the interval. Just two minutes into the second half, Graham Hansen grazed the post before Claudia Pina extended the lead in the 53rd minute, collecting a loose ball in the box and slotting home a left-footed strike. Piovani turned to his bench on the hour mark, introducing Corelli, Ottey, and Doms to inject fresh energy.

The substitution failed to stem the tide as Graham Hansen immediately added her second and Barcelona’s fourth with another trademark cut-inside finish. Pina secured her own brace in the 75th minute via a deflection off Oladipo that looped over Baldi. Ewa Pajor capped off the rout in the 85th minute, finishing off a slick multi-pass sequence inside the area to cement the 6-0 final score.

Statistic / Metric AS Roma (Women) FC Barcelona (Women) Final Score 0 6 Goalscorers None Graham Hansen (19′, 60′), Oladipo (OG 39′), Pina (53′, 75′), Pajor (85′) Goalkeeper Saves Baldi (Multiple key stops) Cata Coll (Clean sheet) Match Venue Tre Fontane Stadium, Rome

Looking Ahead in the Champions League Group Stage

This punishing result exposes the steep developmental gap between the two sides. For Roma, the immediate priority shifts toward domestic recovery and repairing a heavily damaged goal differential before their next European fixture. Barcelona, meanwhile, march forward, displaying tactical sophistication and ruthlessness that few sides can match.

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