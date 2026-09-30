Spain Publishes Royal Decree with Rent Caps and Tax Penalties

Published in Spain’s official gazette on Wednesday, a comprehensive 96-page royal decree establishes zero-interest state loans for first-time buyers, strict rental caps, and broad tax penalties on vacant properties and tourist apartments. The wide-ranging package aims to curb speculative purchases and expand affordable housing options.

The Bottom Line For Real Estate Markets

Financing the Down Payment: The newly created “Tu Casa” mechanism, managed by the Official Credit Institute (ICO), provides 0% interest loans up to 20% of a home’s value or 50,000 euros for first-time buyers.

The newly created “Tu Casa” mechanism, managed by the Official Credit Institute (ICO), provides 0% interest loans up to 20% of a home’s value or 50,000 euros for first-time buyers. Rental Price Restraints: Annual rent adjustments are capped at a maximum of 2% through December 31, 2027, unless the property sits below the official reference price index.

Annual rent adjustments are capped at a maximum of 2% through December 31, 2027, unless the property sits below the official reference price index. Tax Penalties on Speculation: The tax rate on benefits for listed real estate investment trusts, known as SOCIMI, rises from 15% to 25%, while local councils can impose municipal property tax (IBI) surcharges of up to 150% on vacant units.

ICO-Backed ‘Tu Casa’ Loans And First-Time Buyer Mechanics

Commercial banks traditionally finance between 70% and 80% of a residential property’s valuation, leaving buyers responsible for the remaining gap out of pocket. To bridge this divide, the executive branch has activated the “Tu Casa” program via the Instituto de Crédito Oficial (ICO). The state-backed financing covers the equity shortfall for qualifying applicants who possess steady employment and reliable income streams but lack accumulated savings.

According to structural rules detailed in the ministerial text, the loan amount equals the lesser of two metrics: 20% of the purchase price or a hard ceiling of 50,000 euros. For a property valued at 200,000 euros, the public advance reaches 40,000 euros, whereas properties priced at 250,000 euros or higher trigger the maximum 50,000-euro disbursement. Repayment structures offer a 10-year repayment window, coupled with a grace period matching the timeline of the private mortgage up to 30 years.

During the rollout, Housing Minister Isabel Rodríguez defended the initiative by highlighting the limitations of prior intervention models. “Not even the effort that we have made until now accompanying them in the avales, being the state their guarantors, has been able to achieve that effort to get to obtain a mortgage,” Rodríguez stated. However, initial drafts omit explicit caps on buyer income, maximum age limits, or target home valuations, leaving qualification criteria to subsequent Council of Ministers rulings.

Rental Caps, Eviction Suspensions, And Corporate Real Estate Restrictions

The 20-article regulation introduces aggressive supply-side constraints alongside targeted tenant protections. Existing residential leases secure the option for a mandatory two-year extraordinary extension under identical contract terms. Furthermore, rental inflation is legally constrained: through December 31, 2027, annual adjustments cannot exceed 2% across standard contracts, and rent hikes are barred entirely if the contracted amount already surpasses the designated regional reference price index.

On the corporate front, the state has imposed a strict moratorium. Entities and firms whose primary corporate purpose is real estate are prohibited from acquiring residential assets priced below 70% of market appraisal value through the end of 2028. Exemptions apply exclusively to public social housing initiatives, socio-sanitary care facilities, or housing for gender-based violence survivors. Simultaneously, tenant protection measures halt eviction proceedings for vulnerable households lacking alternative housing when properties belong to large-scale holders, instituting a two-month window for regional governments to propose residential solutions.

Fiscal Penalties On Tourist Rentals And SOCIMIs

To discourage short-term speculative conversions, the regulatory package overhauls property taxation. Local authorities receive authorization to levy a municipal property tax (IBI) surcharge of up to 150% on residential dwellings left vacant for longer than three years. Tourist apartments face similar municipal penalties, including potential IBI surcharges of up to 100%, alongside the imposition of a 10% Value Added Tax (VAT).

Institutional investment vehicles face direct fiscal compression as well. The tax rate applied to the profits of SOCIMIs derived from residential leasing operations increases from 15% to 25%. Concurrently, state-level tax incentives reward private landlords who lower rental prices voluntarily. Non-large-scale property owners maintaining a baseline 50% personal income tax (IRPF) deduction can elevate that write-off to 100% if they reduce current rental rates by more than 5%. Conversely, landlords implementing rent increases exceeding 20% face a penalty reduction of their IRPF deduction down to 15%.

Measure Type Core Parameter Target / Financial Impact ‘Tu Casa’ State Loans 0% interest via ICO Up to 20% of property value (max 50,000 euros) Rental Price Growth Limit Capped through Dec 31, 2027 Maximum 2% increase (0% if above reference index) SOCIMI Profit Taxation Corporate tax adjustment Elevated from 15% to 25% on residential rental earnings Vacant Property Surcharge Municipal IBI penalty Up to 150% tax surcharge for vacancies exceeding 3 years

Political Fractures And The Path Forward For Housing Supply

The broad legislative push has already triggered friction across political lines. Podemos General Secretary Ione Belarra has characterized the executive’s strategy as a “tomadura de pelo” (mockery), while demanding more structural expropriations rather than financial stopgaps.

Photo: infobae.com

Supporters of the decree emphasize the mobilization of 2.280 billion euros in public guarantees designated for affordable housing promotion and industrial construction methodologies. By pairing state-backed equity assistance with strict caps on short-term rentals and increased tax burdens on empty properties, the administration attempts to force private capital back into long-term residential supply channels.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.