Motorola prepares wide-format foldable Razr Flex smartphone

Motorola is preparing to enter the wide-format foldable smartphone market with an upcoming device currently developed under the internal code name Parker and known in industry circles as the RAZR Flex. Scheduled to arrive in mid-December 2026 just in time for the holiday shopping season, the new foldable handset relies on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

Specifications and Physical Dimensions of the RAZR Flex

The device features a large inner flexible OLED display measuring 6.92 inches with a resolution of 2364 by 1728 pixels and a 165 Hz refresh rate. On the outside, a secondary 4.97-inch screen offers a resolution of 1140 by 1736 pixels. When fully unfolded, the smartphone measures 110 by 149 by 5.8 millimeters. Folding the device changes the dimensions to 110 by 76 by 12.6 millimeters.

Weighing 215 grams, much of the heft comes from a 5000 mAh battery that supports 25-watt wireless charging. Motorola plans to offer the device in two Pantone-designed color options named coriander and dark botanic garden. The build incorporates a power button with an integrated fingerprint reader alongside IP48 and IP49 durability ratings, which provide baseline protection against dust intrusion.

Camera Systems and Software Ecosystem

Optics on the rear panel consist of a 50-megapixel primary camera paired with a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor. For selfies, the hardware includes two separate 32-megapixel shooters placed across the internal and external screen setups. The RAZR Flex runs Android 17 straight out of the box, featuring a proprietary user interface packed with artificial intelligence integrations.

Availability is slated for December 2026. Motorola has not announced alternative memory or storage configurations, meaning the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage tier stands as the sole hardware variant for buyers entering this new wide foldable category.