Polish Stars Attend “Lalka” Movie Premiere: Celebrity Couples Spotted Out

Following the red-carpet events at the Teatr Wielki – Operą Narodową, notable Polish figures transitioned to a much more relaxed atmosphere. Photographers captured candid moments of prominent couples as they departed the venue after the screening.

The star-studded gathering brought together notable actors, directors, and cultural figures for an evening dedicated to the cinematic production. While the initial arrivals featured formal poses along the red carpet, the post-screening exit provided a glimpse into more natural, unscripted interactions among the attendees.

Candid Moments and Interactions Outside the Venue

Among those caught by paparazzi outside the Warsaw venue was actor Mateusz Damięcki accompanied by his wife. Rather than immediately heading for their transport, the couple paused on the steps for an impromptu photo moment. Actor Mateusz Damięcki even lifted his wife into the air during the lighthearted exchange, which was captured on camera nearby.

Photo: hrpl.vuuel.com

Another pair drawing attention were Marek Kondrat and Antonina Turnau. The actor and his wife exited the building together, with Kondrat maintaining a firm hold on her hand as they navigated toward their vehicle. Observers noted the distinct dynamic as Turnau walked slightly ahead while her husband stayed close by her side, holding her hand throughout the walk.

Kuba Wojewódzki also made a notable appearance at the event, arriving and departing alongside Żaneta Rosińska. Their joint exit marked a shared public appearance that drew notice from photographers stationed outside the theatre as the late-night proceedings wound down.

Additional Attendees and Informal Atmospheres

Other familiar faces from the entertainment industry were spotted making their way out of the celebration. Maria Dębska attended alongside her partner, who offered a coat to keep her warm against the evening air and greeted her with a kiss on the cheek during their departure.

Additional guests traversing the exit areas included Borys Szyc with Justyna Nagłowska, Monika Olejnik alongside Tomasz Ziółkowski, Edyta Herbuś with Piotr Bukowiecki, and Dawid Ogrodnik accompanied by his spouse. The shift from the formal premiere to the post-event gathering allowed attendees to unwind away from the official media walls before heading home.

The post-premiere gathering concluded as guests dispersed from the historic Warsaw opera house, wrapping up a high-profile evening for the Polish film community.