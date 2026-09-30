FSU and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Finalize Agreements for FSU Health System

Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare have finalized core legal agreements establishing the long-term operational framework for FSU Health, an integrated academic health system designed to expand advanced care and medical research across North Florida and beyond. The milestone follows strategic alignment efforts that began in 2021 and the transfer of city-owned hospital assets to the university earlier this year.

The newly sealed framework includes lease, operating, and definitive legal agreements that solidify the partnership at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, which will serve as the clinical anchor for the entire system. Plans also outline a future FSU Health hospital in Panama City Beach, connecting clinical care directly with university-led academic research and medical education.

“Today marks a defining step forward in our shared vision to build an academic health system that will serve our community and our state for generations to come,” said FSU President Richard McCullough. He emphasized that the initiative brings together vital expertise and resources to improve patient outcomes and create new educational avenues across the region.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Inc. will act as a cornerstone of the system, bringing decades of community-based care experience, an extensive provider network, and specialized medical services. Operating for nearly 80 years, TMH has grown closely alongside the region.

“Our work with FSU, including the academic medical center strategy we developed together in 2021, has created an opportunity to build on that legacy in ways we could not achieve alone,” said Mark O’Bryant, chief executive officer of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. He noted that patients and staff can expect a continued commitment to compassionate care enhanced by new research capabilities.

Governance and Day-to-Day Operations Under FSU Health

Under the finalized terms, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Inc. will continue to manage daily operations across Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, the upcoming Panama City Beach facility, various clinical care locations, and the employed physician network, TMH Physician Partners, all operating under the FSU Health brand.

Patients will maintain care relationships with their established physicians, advanced practice providers, and nursing teams. At the same time, they gain access to specialized services backed by a Top 25 public research university.

The agreements also institute a new governance structure granting Florida State University the authority to nominate candidates for boards in both Tallahassee and Panama City Beach. Furthermore, the framework preserves TMH’s existing charity care policy at both hospital locations.

Expanding Medical Education Across North Florida

The formalization of FSU Health establishes the long-term operational, academic, and governance architecture necessary to sustain regional healthcare expansion. By bridging clinical practice with the research capacity of a major public university, the system aims to train future healthcare professionals while bringing advanced medical innovations directly to local communities.

This initiative builds upon the strategic alignment plan initiated in 2021 and the integration of city-owned hospital assets earlier this year, setting the stage for ongoing development throughout North Florida and the Panhandle.