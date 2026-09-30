Israel-bound flight diverts to Saudi Arabia after cockpit struggle

An international flight from the United Arab Emirates to Israel became the center of a major security scare when an in-flight struggle broke out, prompting the aircraft to reverse its course, transmit emergency signals, and execute an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Mid-Air Struggle and Emergency Diversion

The incident unfolded aboard a commercial passenger aircraft carrying 180 passengers from Dubai to Israel. The flight abruptly changed direction, turning away from its intended destination and issuing distress signals that indicated a potential hijacking.

The Israeli government convened emergency meetings and mobilized air force fighter jets. The aircraft diverted toward Saudi Arabia and touched down safely at Tabuk. Saudi authorities confirmed that all 180 passengers were safe.

One Israeli passenger recorded a video message from inside the aircraft showing facial injuries, asserting that a security threat had been neutralized inside the cabin and pleading for assistance as the plane descended.

“We are now inside the airplane,” an Israeli passenger stated. “We overpowered the terrorists. Anyone listening to me, please help us.”

Conflicting Official Accounts and Investigations

Saudi authorities stated that a physical altercation had taken place between the pilot and co-pilot, resulting in injuries to both that required hospital treatment.

Benjamin Netanyahu characterized the incident as an act of Islamist terrorism. Netanyahu claimed that the pilot had been stabbed by a colleague who attempted to crash the aircraft as it approached Israel. He noted that nearly all the passengers were Israeli.

“One passenger stated that a passenger, together with crew members, managed to break into the cockpit door and successfully stop the pilot,” Benjamin Netanyahu noted, emphasizing that nearly all of the flight’s occupants were Israeli.

The Israeli government classified the event as a grave security incident. Saudi authorities are interrogating the suspect.

Regional Security and Political Implications

Analysts monitoring Israeli domestic politics have pointed out the sensitive timing of the incident. With an upcoming national election, the incident has prompted analysis that it could be used to highlight security crises.

Incident Overview and Response Metrics Metric Details Origin Route Dubai, United Arab Emirates Intended Destination Israel Emergency Landing Site Tabuk, Saudi Arabia Total Passengers 180 Reported Casualties Flight deck crew injured, all passengers safe

Saudi authorities are questioning the suspect.