Japan Officially Bids to Host Men’s Rugby World Cup 2035

The Japan Rugby Football Union officially launched its bid to host the Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2035, aiming to bring the tournament back to Asia. Anchored by the “No Side Spirit” theme and timed for the JRFU’s centenary, the campaign targets a shortlist of eight to ten high-capacity stadiums.

Centenary Ambitions and the “No Side Spirit” Campaign

The Japan Rugby Football Union has officially stepped forward to secure the hosting rights for the Men’s Rugby World Cup in 2035. Strategically aligned with the organization’s 100th-anniversary celebration, the campaign relies on the unifying core message of “No Side Spirit.” By entering the official host selection process for 2035, the JRFU intends to position the nation as a proven, highly lucrative destination capable of uniting fans and communities worldwide following upcoming tournaments in Oceania and North America.

The global rugby calendar is currently tracking through a monumental timeline. Following the 2023 tournament in France, World Rugby has structured a path toward the Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia featuring an expanded 24-team roster, followed by the Rugby World Cup 2031 in the USA. Japan’s bid for 2035 aims to bring the tournament back to Asian soil.

Leveraging the Commercial and Sporting Blueprint of 2019

To convince World Rugby ahead of the final host selection decision in late 2027, the JRFU is leaning heavily on the proven operational success of the 2019 Rugby World Cup. That landmark tournament made Japan the very first Asian nation to stage the showcase event, while also propelling the host national team into the quarterfinals for the first time. The local and international enthusiasm generated helped transform rugby’s landscape in the country.

Commercial momentum from 2019 remains a cornerstone of the current 2035 strategy. The tournament set an exceptional benchmark for global sports ticketing, achieving a spectacular 99.3% attendance rate across all venues with 1.84 million tickets sold to passionate fans. The bid committee aims to prove that this robust infrastructure and passionate consumer base remain fully intact for another global cycle.

Tournament Metric 2019 Rugby World Cup (Japan) 2035 Bid Projections Host Region Asia (First Time) Asia (Return) Ticket Attendance Rate 99.3% High-Capacity Benchmark Total Tickets Sold 1.84 million Expanded Target Stadium Shortlist Count N/A 8 to 10 Venues

Stricter Infrastructure Guidelines and Global Rivalries

Meeting World Rugby’s updated and stricter tournament guidelines requires meticulous operational planning. The Japan bid committee is actively organizing a shortlist of eight to ten high-capacity stadiums capable of accommodating at least 25,000 spectators.

Competition for the 2035 hosting rights is fierce, providing World Rugby with diverse geographic alternatives ahead of the late 2027 decision. Japan faces a strong multi-nation South American bid centered in Argentina alongside Chile, Uruguay, and Brazil. Meanwhile, European contenders have also entered the fray, with Spain launching an official campaign leveraging its massive soccer stadiums, and Italy expressing strong intent to host.

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