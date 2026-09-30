AgriSearch study evaluates wildlife strategies for bovine TB

Wildlife intervention should aim to reduce bovine tuberculosis (bTB) “as rapidly as can be reasonably achieved”, according to a new study. The independent evaluation, released ahead of an extended Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) public consultation closing on Friday, October 9, evaluates non-selective culling, Test and Vaccinate or Remove (TVR) protocols, and vaccination-only approaches.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Disease Reservoirs: Bovine tuberculosis—caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium bovis—infects both cattle and local wildlife populations, meaning disease control requires simultaneous management of farm livestock and wild animal vectors.

Bovine tuberculosis—caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium bovis—infects both cattle and local wildlife populations, meaning disease control requires simultaneous management of farm livestock and wild animal vectors. Economic Toll: It costs more than £150 million a year, with almost £100 million of that falling directly on farmers, and around half of that carried by herds that have never had a breakdown at all.

It costs more than £150 million a year, with almost £100 million of that falling directly on farmers, and around half of that carried by herds that have never had a breakdown at all. Evidence Gaps: Current regulatory models rely on older economic assumptions and variable field data regarding badger population densities, necessitating updated local metrics before implementing large-scale interventions.

Weighing Evidence and Economic Realities in Northern Ireland

Bovine tuberculosis has blighted Northern Ireland’s cattle sector and farming families for far too long. AgriSearch chair Norman McMordie emphasized that tackling this pathogen requires objective evaluation rather than preconceived answers, noting that wildlife intervention cannot be addressed in isolation from existing cattle controls.

The farmer-funded research organization conducted a thorough appraisal of three distinct wildlife management strategies: non-selective culling, Test and Vaccinate or Remove (TVR) protocols, and vaccination-only models. Alongside this assessment, The Andersons Centre performed an independent review of DAERA’s economic models. The findings indicate that DAERA’s current economic framework likely underestimates the financial disruption borne by farmers during herd breakdowns, relying in part on older source data, some dating back to 2010/2011.

Evaluating Intervention Strategies and Population Metrics

A central challenge identified in the AgriSearch review involves distinguishing between real-world outcomes demonstrated in cattle field studies and theoretical projections generated by computer models. Furthermore, the analysis revealed that DAERA’s non-monetary and risk assessments involve subjective judgements in the scores assigned, while economic, non-monetary and risk assessments are given equal weight in the overall ranking. Adjusting these weights or scoring criteria could significantly alter the final ranking of potential wildlife interventions.

Compounding these analytical complexities is a fundamental data gap regarding local wildlife reservoirs. The study concluded that reliable, up-to-date local population information on badger numbers is needed to plan interventions, assess how much of the badger population they reach, and estimate delivery costs.

Comparative Overview of Evaluated bTB Wildlife Interventions Intervention Strategy Primary Mechanism Identified Evidence & Data Challenges Economic Impact Considerations Non-Selective Culling Direct reduction of wild vector density to lower transmission thresholds. Relies heavily on modeled projections; requires precise regional population counts. Substantial upfront operational costs; long-term efficacy depends on sustained coverage. Test and Vaccinate or Remove (TVR) Identifying infected wildlife via diagnostic testing, treating negatives, and removing positives. Complex field logistics; diagnostic sensitivity and specificity limitations in wild cohorts. High labor intensity and per-animal administrative costs. Vaccination-Only Administering immunoprophylactic agents to build herd immunity in wild reservoirs. Requires continuous deployment to maintain population-level protection over time. Lower immediate removal disruption, but ongoing supply and delivery expenses.

Political Urgency and the Public Consultation Timeline

The release of the AgriSearch review coincides with a critical regulatory window. Diana Armstrong, Ulster Unionist deputy leader and agriculture spokesperson, who is also chair of the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) Committee at Stormont, has urged agricultural producers to engage directly with the ongoing public consultation before it closes on October 9.

Armstrong underscored the scale of the problem, noting that bTB costs more than £150 million annually in the region. Almost £100 million of that total falls directly on farmers, with approximately half of that financial impact absorbed by herds that have never had a breakdown at all. Behind every one of those figures is a family watching years of breeding work leave the yard.

McMordie stressed that while there will always be uncertainty in a disease as complex as bTB, that should not become a reason for inaction. The implementation of an evidence-based programme allows authorities to act on what is known now, measure the results and adapt as better evidence becomes available.

The Path Forward for Disease Eradication

Addressing bovine tuberculosis requires an integrated, multi-system approach that harmonizes strict biosecurity measures within cattle herds with targeted, scientifically validated management of wildlife reservoirs. As the DAERA consultation deadline approaches, the integration of independent economic reviews and transparent epidemiological evidence offers a structured path toward minimizing financial devastation while steadily suppressing disease prevalence across Northern Ireland.