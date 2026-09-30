Spain passes housing decrees after mass protests over eviction

Mass protests erupted across Spain on Monday as thousands of citizens took to the streets to demand urgent government action against soaring housing costs.

The Eviction That Sparked a National Outrage

The streets of Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Málaga, Santander, and Santiago de Compostela turned into sites of intense political mobilization earlier this week. The catalyst for this wave of civic anger was the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal. According to the Madrid Tenants Union, Abascal was forced out of the apartment she had called home for 70 years after a real estate company acquired the property and hiked her monthly rent from 500 to 2,650 euros. Speaking from a hospital bed where she has remained since Wednesday, Abascal vowed to continue her fight, telling supporters that her home was her entire life.

Alicia del Rio, a representative for the Madrid Tenants Union, described Abascal’s case as the breaking point in a housing market that has become unbearable for ordinary citizens. Protesters quickly mobilized, setting up protest camps in Seville following the example set by demonstrators in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol. In Barcelona, where Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was visiting on Monday, demonstrators blocked Diagonal Boulevard and breached the perimeter of the Congress Palace, leading to two arrests by the regional police force, Mossos d’Esquadra.

Emergency Decrees and Political Fracture

Facing mounting pressure from the streets and within his own political base, Prime Minister Sánchez urged political forces to show state responsibility ahead of an emergency parliamentary vote. Following all-night negotiations that delayed the Council of Ministers meeting by over an hour, Spain’s ruling coalition—comprising PSOE and Sumar—reached a breakthrough agreement on a package of housing measures split into two royal decree-laws.

The first decree extends eviction protections until 2030, regulates seasonal and room rentals, and prohibits predatory investment funds from purchasing residential properties until 2028. Furthermore, existing rental contracts expiring before December 31, 2028, will receive a two-year extension. However, automatic rental contract renewals—a key demand pushed by Sumar—were excluded from the first text and will instead form part of a second royal decree-law. Congress has scheduled an extraordinary session for this coming Friday to pass both measures immediately.

Photo: tv3.lt

Despite the government’s swift legislative pivot, the compromise has drawn sharp criticism from across the political spectrum. Podemos General Secretary Ione Belarra dismissed the agreement as a mockery, criticizing the decision to split the measures into separate legislative vehicles. Meanwhile, opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo lambsted the administration, arguing that eight years of flawed housing policy cannot be undone with a single decree.

Key Event / Measure Details Timeline / Deadline Catalyst Eviction 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal evicted after rent increased from €500 to €2,650 Wednesday Nationwide Protests Thousands march in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville, Málaga, Santander, and Santiago de Compostela Monday Coalition Agreement PSOE and Sumar agree on two royal decree-laws after all-night negotiations Late Monday / Early Tuesday Eviction Protections & Fund Bans Eviction safeguards extended; predatory investment fund purchases banned Until 2030 (Evictions) / 2028 (Funds) Parliamentary Approval Extraordinary Congress session scheduled for immediate decree ratification This coming Friday

Broader Economic Pressures and Market Realities

The crisis in Spain reflects a tension between housing as a social issue and real estate as an asset class. Analysts and tenant associations point to short-term tourist rentals, such as those facilitated by platforms like Airbnb, alongside investment funds, as factors behind shrinking housing availability and rising prices. While Spain has implemented prior measures to increase the supply of affordable housing and limit rent growth, housing costs remain a significant political and social problem.

Forcible Eviction of 87-Year-Old Madrid Woman Sparks Protest Encampment over Spain's Housing Crisis

With general elections looming in 2027, the Sanchez administration finds itself under pressure. Balancing the demands of tenants and grassroots movements against other interests will test the resilience of Spain’s minority coalition. As the country looks toward Friday’s extraordinary congressional vote, the question remains whether emergency legislative patches can address a housing market under strain.