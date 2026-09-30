Hungarian Ministers Clash Over 1.8 Billion HUF State Subsidy Scandal

A high-stakes political and legal battle has erupted in Hungary over a 1.8 billion forint non-refundable state grant awarded to Veszprém-Balaton 2023 Zrt., drawing a sharp public clash between Lőrincz Viktória and her predecessor, Navracsics Tibor.

The Criminal Complaint and Ministerial Accusations

The controversy broke out when Lőrincz Viktória announced that her ministry filed a criminal complaint with authorities over suspected misappropriation of funds, budgetary fraud, and official misconduct regarding the allocation. The core of the dispute centers on whether proper legal protocols and conflict-of-interest regulations were observed when the funds were channeled to the company.

Lőrincz Viktória pointed directly to the responsibility of Navracsics Tibor and his former administration at the Ministry of Public Administration and Regional Development. In a public statement, Lőrincz Viktória emphasized that the payout was a direct ministerial decision rather than an initiative of the cabinet as a whole. She asserted that the legal basis cited by the former minister did not actually authorize the transaction.

According to Lőrincz Viktória, government decree 1380/2025. (X. 20.) contained no explicit decision or mandate directing financial support to Veszprém-Balaton 2023 Zrt., noting that the company’s name does not even appear in the text. Furthermore, the minister argued that the transaction breached state budget laws and conflict-of-interest regulations. She underscored that at the very moment the support document was issued, a state secretary within the ministry served as an independently authorized senior executive of the beneficiary company.

Navracsics Fires Back Defending the Grant

Navracsics Tibor responded swiftly on social media just over an hour after Lőrincz Viktória published her accusations, dismissing the allegations of illegality and conflict of interest. Opening his statement with a pointed remark, Navracsics Tibor wrote that the administration had achieved at least one major success: Lőrincz Viktória finally read the government decree in question.

The former minister defended the legality of the 1.8 billion forint allocation by citing the Government Administration Act, arguing that it does not inherently constitute a conflict of interest for a government official or senior professional leader to hold a seat on the board of a municipal-owned company. Navracsics Tibor detailed the decision-making mechanics, stating that the involved state secretary exercised no influence over the distribution of funds.

Navracsics Tibor maintained that the company’s board of directors is uninvolved in daily operational tasks and contract decisions, and that the state secretary in question took no part in preparing or deciding on the contested support document. Concluding his remarks, Navracsics Tibor suggested that his successor brush up further on legal frameworks, writing that he hoped reading the legislation would proceed step-by-step.

Accountability and Public Sector Transparency

The public dispute lays bare underlying tensions concerning state allocations, corporate oversight, and administrative transparency in regional development funding. As authorities review the criminal complaint filed by the ministry, the disagreement over the interpretation of government decrees and conflict-of-interest statutes remains a focal point of public scrutiny.

With both officials holding firm to their interpretations of the legal frameworks governing public funds, the investigation will ultimately determine how statutory regulations apply to overlapping roles in state and municipal entities.