Heavy Rains Cause Water Damage Closure at Lycée Jean-Jaurès in Saint-Clément-de-Rivière

Heavy rain in the north of Montpellier caused major water infiltrations at Lycée Jean-Jaurès in Saint-Clément-de-Rivière, leading to an evacuation of the boarding school and the closure of the facility on Thursday. Torrential rainfall overwhelmed parts of the 1,500-student campus, forcing authorities to relocate boarding students to a local gymnasium.

Torrential Downpours Cripple Lycée Jean-Jaurès Infrastructure

The intense storm system struck the northern sector of Montpellier during the morning hours, delivering punishing rainfall that quickly overwhelmed the infrastructure of Lycée Jean-Jaurès. Visual documentation shared widely on the social media platform X exposed the severity of the damage inside the sprawling educational complex. Several centimeters of standing water accumulated across the floor of the boarding facility, while the weight of cascading leaks caused the false ceiling in the main refectory to buckle and sag dangerously.

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The institution, which functions as a cornerstone of secondary education in the commune of Saint-Clément-de-Rivière, accommodates approximately 1,500 pupils daily. The sudden structural failures in both communal living and dining areas left campus administrators with no operational alternative but to suspend standard instructional activities.

Emergency Evacuation and Shelter Protocols for Boarding Students

Faced with rapidly deteriorating conditions on site, regional leadership coordinated an immediate emergency response alongside the services of the academic rectorate and the local prefecture. Authorities executed a mandatory evacuation of the school’s boarding section for the night spanning Wednesday to Thursday to guarantee student safety.

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Displaced boarding students were safely transferred and accommodated in a municipal gymnasium provided by the local commune.

Immediate Response Plans Await Red Alert Lifting

The regional collective has mobilized specialized technical units to address the crisis, though physical intervention remains on standby while severe weather advisories persist. Regional authorities confirmed that dedicated technical teams will deploy to the campus immediately upon the official lifting of the red weather vigilance alert.

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These crews are tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of the infrastructural damage and executing initial emergency repairs across the affected sectors of Lycée Jean-Jaurès. In alignment with these recovery measures, the establishment will remain strictly closed to students and staff on Thursday as inspections proceed.