Wicknell Chivayo and Wife Among Six Killed in Zimbabwe Helicopter Crash

Prominent Zimbabwean millionaire businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, and four others were killed in a helicopter crash in Marondera rural area on September 30, 2026. The aircraft, carrying two pilots and four passengers, went down at approximately 5 PM while flying toward Harare.

Tragedy Strikes Marondera as Six Lose Their Lives

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The aviation disaster unfolded in Mashonaland East on a Wednesday evening. According to statements released by national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the aircraft carried six occupants in total, including two pilots. A source briefed on the accident described the crash site as a scene of absolute carnage, with dismembered bodies scattered around the wreckage of the chopper.

Family spokesperson Herbert Chivayo confirmed the deaths to ZBC News, stating that those closest to the couple were struggling to come to terms with the profound loss. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana also confirmed the incident via social media, noting that current information indicated no survivors.

Rise, Wealth, and High-Stakes Government Contracts

Wicknell Chivayo, who would have turned 46 in November, cut a polarizing and highly visible figure in Zimbabwean public life. He rose to prominence following a spell in prison for fraud before systematically rebuilding a sprawling business empire. His commercial ascent was defined by lucrative government contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, though critics frequently noted that certain agreements bypassed standard procurement procedures.

Among his most controversial dealings was a tender exceeding US$110 million to supply election materials for Zimbabwe’s August 2023 general elections. That specific contract triggered a bitter fallout with former business partners Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe. The pair subsequently accused Chivayo of manipulating the judicial system after they received lengthy jail sentences over separate tender fraud allegations.

Political Access, Regional Diplomacy, and Public Handouts

Chivayo maintained a notoriously close relationship with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he frequently referred to as his principal. This access allowed him to cultivate influential networks across the region. He regularly shared photographs on social media documenting meetings with prominent African leaders, including Kenyan President William Ruto, Eswatini ruler King Mswati III, and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Beyond traditional business and politics, Chivayo became a fixture of public philanthropy, distributing lavish donations to football clubs, churches, politicians, musicians, journalists, and social media influencers. A dedicated website tracking his publicly declared handouts over a two-year period estimated the total value of his public gifts at more than US$50.3 million.

Key Figure / Entity Role / Significance Associated Event / Detail Wicknell Chivayo Millionaire Businessman Killed in September 30, 2026 helicopter crash Lucy Muteke Wife of Wicknell Chivayo Killed alongside Chivayo in Marondera Herbert Chivayo Family Spokesperson Confirmed the deaths to state broadcaster ZBC News Commissioner Paul Nyathi National Police Spokesman Confirmed the 17:00 hours crash and 6 occupants President Emmerson Mnangagwa Head of State Referred to by Chivayo as his principal

Internal Party Friction and Complex Personal Legacy

The businessman’s aggressive deployment of capital to build influence within the ruling Zanu PF party generated visible friction at the highest levels of government. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga notably labelled Chivayo and three other wealthy presidential associates—Scott Sakupwanya, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, and Delish Nguwaya—as zvigananda, a Shona term designating rapacious accumulators.

Chivayo’s personal life also drew intense public scrutiny. He married Lucy Muteke in March 2025 following an acrimonious split from Sonja Madzikanda, the mother of his two young children. Madzikanda publicly insisted she remained legally married to Chivayo as she laid claim to a share of his vast fortune, including a private jet. Chivayo vehemently denied the marriage ever existed, leaving the legal dispute unresolved at the time of his passing.

As investigators comb through the wreckage in Marondera to determine the precise mechanical or environmental cause of the crash, the sudden loss of one of Zimbabwe's most flamboyant and controversial figures leaves a significant void in both the country's commercial sector and its complex political situation.