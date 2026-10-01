Coffee Futures Climb on Brazil Weather Risks and El Niño Concerns

Global coffee markets experienced a sharp upward correction earlier this week as intensifying dry conditions across Brazil threatened the vital flowering stage of the upcoming 2026/27 crop. December arabica coffee futures closed up 1.25 cents, or 0.43%, reaching a 3-week high, while November ICE robusta futures climbed 35 points, or 1.03%, hitting a one-month high.

Weather Pressures Mount in Minas Gerais

The recent price rally stems directly from growing anxiety over precipitation deficits in South America. Meteorologists at Climatempo project severely limited rainfall for the Minas Gerais region over the coming week. As Brazil’s largest arabica coffee-producing territory, Minas Gerais relies heavily on steady moisture during September and October to trigger successful tree flowering.

Commercial coffee traders warn that looming El Niño weather patterns could extend these dry spells, putting the 2026/27 harvest at serious risk. These concerns follow warnings issued back on July 8 by the US Climate Prediction Center, which noted that the equatorial Pacific El Niño could rank among the strongest in over 75 years, introducing prolonged drought and temperature volatility across major agricultural corridors in Asia and South America.

Why Brazil’s Freezing Weather Is Forcing a Coffee Price Hike

Balancing Record Global Supplies Against Yield Uncertainty

This weather-driven rebound arrives on the heels of downward price pressure that pushed futures to multi-month lows just last week. Market participants had previously focused on an abundance of global stock. On September 10, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) projected a record global harvest and surplus for the 2025/26 season, estimating production rose 4.4% year-over-year to 183.6 million bags against a consumption drop of 0.9% to 180.6 million bags. This generated a surplus of 3 million bags—the first such global buffer in five years.

Adding to the supply narrative, Brazil’s crop forecasting agency, Conab, raised its domestic harvest estimate on September 10 to 67.6 million bags, up from an earlier projection of 66.7 million bags. Within that forecast, Brazilian arabica production is slated to jump 34.8% year-over-year to 48.21 million bags, though robusta output is expected to slip 6.6% to 19.39 million bags. Somar Meteorologia noted that some early, above-normal rainfall offered brief relief, but current conditions remain precarious as critical crop windows approach.

Brazil Turns to Robusta As Weather Roils Coffee Prices | WION Climate Tracker

Brazil Coffee Production and Market Metrics (September 2026) Metric / Agency Data Point Context ICO 2025/26 Global Production 183.6 Million Bags Up 4.4% year-over-year ICO 2025/26 Global Consumption 180.6 Million Bags Down 0.9% year-over-year Global Balance (ICO) 3 Million Bag Surplus First global surplus in five years Conab Brazil 2026 Forecast 67.6 Million Bags Upgraded from previous 66.7 million estimate Conab Brazil Arabica Estimate 48.21 Million Bags Expected 34.8% annual increase Conab Brazil Robusta Estimate 19.39 Million Bags Expected 6.6% annual decline

What This Means for International Supply Chains

The tension between commercial roasters and international traders leaves them facing a volatile pricing environment due to near-term inventories and severe long-term weather risks. While official agencies point to an adequate supply cushion from the previous harvest, agricultural markets remain hyper-sensitive to rainfall anomalies in Minas Gerais.