North Dakota 10.15 Project Relay to Raise Awareness for Infant Loss

Former University of North Dakota athletes Heidi and Michael Greenwood have launched the 10.15 Project, a 480-mile statewide relay run taking place across North Dakota from October 15 through October 18. The initiative honors their stillborn daughters and raises awareness and critical financial support for families facing pregnancy and infant loss.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Statewide Resource Access: The relay directly benefits Haven, a dedicated organization providing specialized care and peer resources to parents enduring perinatal bereavement across North Dakota.

The Physical and Emotional Toll of Perinatal Loss

The 10.15 Project is named in recognition of October 15, globally observed as Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day. Heidi Greenwood, a former UND track star and Hall of Fame inductee, conceived the rigorous four-day relay alongside her husband, Michael, a former UND football player. The event begins in Medora and winds through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and West Fargo, concluding at The Lights.

For the Greenwoods, the mission stems from personal tragedy. Their daughter Jules was stillborn in 2016, followed by the same heartbreaking outcome with their daughter Leni one year later. “I just know directly the immense grief, what it does to your body, and carrying that,” Heidi Greenwood stated. “I want to run these miles in this project for that mom that has to do the thing they never imagined they would have to do: birth a stillborn baby.”

Building Community Support Through Endurance Athletics

The Greenwoods partnered with Jen Burgard, founder of the bereavement support organization Haven, to model a statewide response similar to South Dakota’s 437 Project. Alongside board chair Cassie Erickson and community member Jackie Hinrichs, the organizers assembled a 12-person running team.

Each participating runner has committed to raising $10,000 to sustain Haven’s outreach programs. The roster includes athletes and professionals deeply connected to the cause, such as Rachel Bakken of Essentia Health, Leslie Brunette of Merck & Co., and Ty Casey of TrueNorth Steel and North Dakota State University. Community events are scheduled at every stop along the 480-mile route to foster open clinical dialogue and provide immediate local resources.

Sustaining Long-Term Perinatal Health Infrastructure

The funds generated by the 10.15 Project flow directly into operational support for Haven, ensuring that families across North Dakota have continuous access to peer counseling services. By transforming personal endurance into public health advocacy, the 10.15 Project bridges the gap between acute clinical loss and long-term community healing.

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