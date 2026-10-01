Tokamak Energy ST40 High-Speed Camera Records Fusion Plasma

High-speed color cameras recording at 16,000 frames per second inside Tokamak Energy’s ST40 machine are helping physicists track lithium and deuterium behavior in magnetic fusion reactors. By observing these glowing plasma interactions at extreme speeds, researchers aim to solve the critical engineering challenge of managing intense divertor heat loads.

Capturing Fusion Reactor Dynamics at 16,000 Frames Per Second

When a tokamak powers up, extreme conditions unfold inside its reinforced chamber. Plasma born of heavy hydrogen blooms into a brilliant pink, roiling around the doughnut-shaped vessel. Tiny grains of lithium tumble into the maelstrom, sparkling like scarlet fairy dust before bursting into streaks of vivid green-yellow light.

This dynamic process is recorded by a high-speed color camera inside Tokamak Energy’s ST40 machine. Yet the visual splendor masks a punishing technical hurdle.

(Tokamak Energy/YouTube)

Confronting Extreme Heat Fluxes and Thermal Exhaust

Nuclear fusion requires confining plasma at temperatures reaching millions of degrees. Complete containment remains an ongoing engineering battle. High-energy particles inevitably escape the magnetic confinement field and must be directed toward specialized internal components known as divertors.

While current tokamak experiments operate in relatively brief bursts, future fusion power plants will demand components capable of withstanding punishing heat loads over extended operational windows without disintegrating. Experiments on the ST40 have measured severe heat fluxes hitting up to 150 megawatts per square meter.

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Managing this thermal exhaust is a primary objective for the ST40 research program. Engineers are actively testing whether the plasma itself can be manipulated to absorb or deflect the thermal punishment before it strikes the structural walls.

Overcoming Temporal Limits in Diagnostic Imaging

High-speed, high-resolution cameras are standard diagnostic tools in magnetic confinement research. High-speed color imaging has precedent in the field, such as when a color camera was deployed on Russia’s T-11M tokamak in 2014 to track lithium droplets traveling at roughly 100 meters per second.

However, that earlier setup operated at 1,000 frames per second. Researchers noted that this capture rate was insufficient to follow the rapid evolution of lithium filaments over time. Adequate observation demanded frame rates exceeding 10,000 fps.

Harnessing the X-Point Radiator Regime for Safe Cooling

Impurities inside a fusion plasma typically cause problems by accelerating radiation losses. This premature cooling drains thermal energy and disrupts the precise conditions required to sustain a fusion reaction.

When controlled at the outer boundary, however, targeted cooling becomes an advantage. This strategy forms the basis of an experimental operating regime called the X-point radiator, or XPR.

Magnetic coils shape the plasma field, creating an X-shaped structure near the divertor component. Encouraging impurities to radiate energy away around this specific region cools the plasma safely before it bombards the divertor infrastructure, all while leaving the central core hot enough to sustain fusion reactions.

Physicists experiment with materials like lithium to manage this cooling process precisely. The vibrant colors captured by the high-speed camera reveal these exact boundary interactions. The fusion-hot core runs too hot to emit visible light; instead, the camera highlights the cooler plasma edge.

The pink glow originates from deuterium gas fed into the tokamak chamber, emitting a combination of red and blue wavelengths. When sand-sized grains of lithium enter these cooler outer regions, neutral lithium atoms become excited, illuminating the frame with a brilliant crimson red.