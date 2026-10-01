Victoria asparagus crops and pineapples drive spring produce shifts

As retail grocery prices shift across Australia, seasonal supply increases are driving down the cost of key spring vegetables. The Bottom Line Seasonal Yield Surges: Favourable growing conditions have caused asparagus crops to bolt through soil in Victoria, pushing independent retail prices down to between $1.50 and $2.50 per bunch.

Favourable growing conditions have caused asparagus crops to bolt through soil in Victoria, pushing independent retail prices down to between $1.50 and $2.50 per bunch. Divergent Supermarket Pricing: Wholesale outlets like Skippy’s Fresh Frootz price bulk snow peas at $4 per kilo, while major supermarkets list comparable quantities near $26 per kilo, highlighting major retail margin gaps.

Wholesale outlets like Skippy’s Fresh Frootz price bulk snow peas at $4 per kilo, while major supermarkets list comparable quantities near $26 per kilo, highlighting major retail margin gaps. Supply Chain Rotations: Pineapples are recovering from a rough harvest window as warmer weather accelerates growth, bringing topless fruit down to $1.99 each at independent grocers.

Asparagus Volatility and Victoria Brassica Yields

Spring production cycles are reshaping domestic produce markets as growers across Victoria report high volumes of field-grown crops. Graham Gee, senior buyer at The Happy Apple in Melbourne, notes that favorable weather has allowed asparagus to bolt rapidly through the soil. Bunches trade between $1.50 and $2.50 at supermarkets, while independent vendors match the lower end of that pricing spectrum at $2.

The asparagus harvest has a supporting crop, with regional brassica production continuing at a high level. Michael Hsu, operational manager at Sydney’s Panetta Mercato, points to high market densities for cauliflower and broccoli. Whole cauliflowers retail between $3.50 and $4 in major supermarket chains, while independent specialists like Panetta Mercato position whole units at $5. Broccoli moves steadily between $3 and $5 per kilo across independent stalls and larger retail outlets.

Divergent Pricing Across Independent Wholesalers and Major Supermarkets

Market spreads remain wide for delicate spring items like snow peas. Gee notes that while quality is high, prices hover near $15 per kilo before anticipated mid-month supply expansions correct valuations downward. Meanwhile, wholesale-focused vendors such as Queensland-based Skippy’s Fresh Frootz offer snow peas at $4 per kilo, contrasting sharply with supermarket shelves charging up to $26 per kilo.

Produce Item Independent / Wholesale Price Supermarket Retail Price Asparagus (Bunch) $2 $1.50 – $2.50 Large Drumhead Cabbage $1.00 – $2.50 Not specified Beetroot (Per Kilo) $4.99 Not specified Snow Peas (Per Kilo) $4.00 (Wholesale) Approx. $26.00 Topless Pineapple (Each) $1.99 $4.90 – $5.90

Cabbage supplies are similarly polarized by regional distribution channels. Elijah Etri, manager at Skippy’s Fresh Frootz, cites large drumhead green cabbages filling shelves with dense outer leaves. These units trade at $1 at Skippy’s, $2 at Panetta Mercato, and $2.50 at Perth’s Spudshed. Concurrently, firm red beetroots maintain a stable price floor of $4.99 per kilo across multiple independent sellers including The Happy Apple, Panetta Mercato, and Spudshed.

Pineapple Recovery and Incoming Fruit Seasons

Pineapple supply chains are stabilizing following difficult prior harvests. Etri attributes the turnaround to rising temperatures that accelerate crop maturation. Topless pineapples sell for $1.99 at independent distributors, whereas supermarket pricing sits between $4.90 and $5.90 per unit.

Looking toward subsequent agricultural rotations, secondary fruit sectors are transitioning. While staple items such as apples, pears, and navel oranges maintain consistent supply levels, emerging seasonal varieties are entering the distribution pipeline. Gee confirms that Australian table grapes have initiated their market cycle at approximately $15 per kilo, with sweet globe seedless white variants expected to normalize as yields expand. Etri notes that Queensland mango harvests and broader stone fruit seasons are scheduled to start by the end of the month.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.