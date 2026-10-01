Argentina prepares for El Niño 2026 and severe weather risks

As Argentina prepares for the full arrival of a strong to very strong El Niño phenomenon in late 2026, the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional has warned of severe weather risks, including torrential downpours, river surges, and potential flooding across several provinces.

The Progression and Peak of the 2026 El Niño Phenomenon

The Organización Meteorológica Mundial confirmed the consolidation and intensification of the El Niño episode following a persistent increase in sea surface temperatures within the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean starting in mid-August 2026. Seasonal forecasts indicate a near 100% probability that the phenomenon will persist from September 2026 through February 2027. Official projections anticipate that the event will strengthen into a very strong intensity before reaching its peak toward the end of the year, maintaining these conditions at least until early 2027 while ruling out neutral conditions or a return of La Niña during this cycle.

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The Observatorio Hidrometeorológico de Córdoba has already placed the region on alert, noting that El Niño is firmly installed in the country and warning of severe storms during the upcoming summer months.

Immediate Impacts and Regional Weather Alerts

The Servicio Meteorológico Nacional issued a short-term weather alert for severe storms covering the Ciudad de Buenos Aires and surrounding metropolitan areas, warning residents of heavy rainfall, powerful wind gusts, and occasional hail activity.

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Civil protection agencies and municipal governments across the littoral region and central provinces are revising contingency plans as hydrological models indicate heightened risks of river swelling and inundations. Agricultural producers, particularly in Córdoba and the surrounding agricultural core, are closely monitoring soil moisture levels and water drainage infrastructure to mitigate crop damage as the peak approaches in December.

Assessing Infrastructure Vulnerabilities and Safety Protocols

With seasonal projections solidifying into prolonged wet conditions through the beginning of 2027, urban centers and rural districts alike face the challenge of managing excess precipitation.

Authorities advise residents in high-risk zones to stay informed through official updates issued by the Servicio Meteorológico Nacional and local civil defense directorates. As the country moves deeper into this active weather cycle, early preparation remains the primary defense against the cascading hydrological effects of the 2026 Súper Niño.