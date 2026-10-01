Matthew Perry Documentary “The One About Matthew Perry” Trailer Released by Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming three-part documentary series The One About Matthew Perry arrives on October 27, 2023, offering an intimate look at the late actor’s life, career, and private struggles. Set to debut one day before the third anniversary of Perry’s passing, the trailer has sparked intense emotional reactions from global fans.

Quick Takeaways for Fans and Viewers Release Date: The three-part series drops on Netflix on October 27, 2023, just ahead of the third anniversary of Perry’s death on October 28, 2023.

The three-part series drops on Netflix on October 27, 2023, just ahead of the third anniversary of Perry’s death on October 28, 2023. Exclusive Archives: The documentary utilizes never-before-seen photos and videos from the Perry family archive alongside first-hand testimonies.

The documentary utilizes never-before-seen photos and videos from the Perry family archive alongside first-hand testimonies. Candid Revelations: Sister Mia Perry Buick features in the project, shedding light on his struggles, including an estimated $7 million spent on addiction recovery.

Unveiling Unseen Archives and Personal Testimonies

Set to release via Netflix on October 27, 2023, The One About Matthew Perry tackles the late actor’s trajectory with rare intimacy. Arriving precisely one day before the three-year marker of his October 28, 2023 death at age 54, the three-part project digs deep into both his meteoric rise and his private battles.

'The One About Matthew Perry' docuseries trailer released

Far from a standard clip-reel retrospective, the documentary draws heavily on personal materials that have never seen the public eye. The trailer showcases intimate home videos and photographs straight from the Perry family archives. Viewers will hear directly from those closest to him, including his sister, Mia Perry Buick, alongside close friends, former partners, and professional colleagues who watched his journey unfold behind the scenes.

Charting the Contrast Between Global Stardom and Private Pain

For millions of television viewers worldwide, Matthew Perry was synonymous with Chandler Bing, the sarcastic, quick-witted anchor of NBC’s generation-defining sitcom Friends. But The One About Matthew Perry exposes the stark divide between public adulation and private despair. The series maps his initial dreams of breaking into the industry against the reality of achieving global superstardom.

The One About Matthew Perry | Official Trailer | Netflix

Behind the soundstages and prime-time ratings, Perry was waging a decades-long war against severe addiction. In the documentary’s promotional footage, his sister Mia reveals the staggering financial toll of his attempts to get clean, noting that he poured roughly $7 million into various recovery efforts over the years. She also points to a paradox that defined his later life, explaining that he continually voiced a profound sense of emptiness and isolation despite commanding the adoration of millions.

Fandom Reaction and the Emotional Weight of the Project

By centering the narrative on his human vulnerabilities rather than just his sitcom legacy, the series invites viewers to look past the laugh track and reckon with a complex, deeply personal journey.