Police Raids Target Hells Angels and Money Laundering Network in Duisburg

On Tuesday, September 30, 2026, German law enforcement deployed over 1,000 officers in a massive cross-border crackdown targeting an international money laundering network and high-ranking members of the Hells Angels. Operating across multiple German federal states and European countries, the raids focused on 71 suspects and roughly 140 properties, resulting in the targeted seizure of 48.6 million euros in assets.

International Police Raids Target Hells Angels and Money Laundering Networks Across Europe

The Bottom Line Massive Scale: More than 1,000 officers executed raids across Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, and the Netherlands against 71 targeted suspects.

More than 1,000 officers executed raids across Germany, Belgium, Bulgaria, and the Netherlands against 71 targeted suspects. Assets Seized: Authorities moved to secure roughly 48.6 million euros in illicit assets tied to an international money laundering syndicate.

Authorities moved to secure roughly 48.6 million euros in illicit assets tied to an international money laundering syndicate. Internal Leaks: Investigations in North Rhine-Westphalia expanded to include a police officer and municipal employees suspected of passing classified information to criminal targets.

A Continental Sweep Targeting Organized Crime

The sweeping operation, spearheaded early Wednesday morning, dismantled a sophisticated financial apparatus. Investigators state that the criminal network systematically channeled illegal proceeds into a fake economic cycle, sinking dirty money into corporate entities and real estate holdings.

The crackdown stretched far beyond the industrial hub of Duisburg. Parallel search operations swept through the German states of Bavaria, Baden-Württemberg, Rheinland-Pfalz, and Berlin. Meanwhile, international law enforcement partners executed coordinated actions in Belgium, Bulgaria, and the Netherlands to freeze assets and detain key figures operating within the transnational syndicate.

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Public Sector Corruption and Inside Information

The investigation took a darker turn as authorities uncovered potential institutional compromise within municipal and law enforcement ranks. The Duisburg Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that investigators are scrutinizing a police inspector and two municipal workers from Duisburg on suspicion of leaking sensitive, service-acquired information to third parties outside the department. A fourth municipal employee faces separate allegations of taking bribes in exchange for official favors.

These developments expose the severe vulnerabilities that high-level organized crime exploits within local bureaucracies. By embedding corrupted public servants inside municipal offices and law enforcement agencies, syndicates gain critical advance warning of impending surveillance, audits, and raids. Prosecutors continue to evaluate the extent of the compromised intelligence as the massive evidentiary harvest from the 140 searched locations undergoes forensic analysis.

Photo: spiegel.de

Operation Metric Reported Figure Law Enforcement Personnel Over 1,000 officers Targeted Suspects 71 individuals Searched Properties Approx. 140 objects Targeted Asset Seizure 48.6 million euros

The Ongoing Financial Investigation

As the multi-state operation progresses, federal and international investigators face the complex task of untangling layers of shell corporations and real estate portfolios. The sheer volume of seized assets—nearly 49 million euros—highlights the profitability of modern transnational organized crime syndicates that mirror corporate structures to mask illicit capital.