ICE takes Oscar Evaristo Nunez back into custody

Federal immigration authorities took Oscar Evaristo Nunez, facing child sex crime charges, back into custody on September 15, 2026, after Fairfax County officials previously released him from an immigration detainer without notification. The Department of Homeland Security highlighted the case amid ongoing policy clashes between Virginia leadership and federal enforcement.

Key Developments in the Fairfax County Detainer Case

The Arrest Timeline: Oscar Evaristo Nunez was initially arrested on August 27, 2025, on charges including aggravated sexual battery involving children and non-consensual filming of an undressed minor. The Detainer Disconnect: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer with the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center two days after his initial arrest, but local jail officials released him without notifying federal authorities. Federal Intervention: ICE agents apprehended Nunez during a targeted enforcement operation on September 15, 2026, placing him back in federal custody pending ongoing immigration proceedings.

Department of Homeland Security Response and Virginia Policy Shifts

The renewed custody of Nunez has intensified political debates surrounding local cooperation with federal immigration mandates in Virginia. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin sharply criticized local handling of the initial detainer. Mullin stated that the Honduran national “had been arrested for child sex crimes in August last year, but Fairfax County refused to honor ICE’s detainer and let this creep back out onto the streets.”

The case highlights the friction points between federal oversight and municipal policies in the commonwealth. Governor Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat who took office in January 2026 after Nunez’s initial 2025 arrest, has implemented changes regarding state participation in federal immigration frameworks. Under her administration, state agencies have been directed to terminate specific agreements with ICE under the federal 287(g) program.

ICE arrests ILLEGAL ALIEN previously released by Massachusetts

Historical Immigration Background and Current Status

According to Department of Homeland Security records, Nunez originally entered the United States unlawfully near the Arizona border around September 2003. More than two decades later, his legal journey involves both local criminal proceedings and federal removal actions.

A representative for Fairfax County did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the decision to release Nunez in 2025 rather than transferring him to federal custody under the pending ICE detainer. Nunez remains detained in federal custody as immigration proceedings move forward.