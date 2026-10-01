Piyush Goyal Invites US Manufacturers to Expand Operations and Investment in India

Expanding the India-US Economic Corridor in Milwaukee

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal delivered a direct message to top executives from American manufacturing and technology sectors during a business roundtable hosted by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). The meeting, held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ran concurrently with the G20 trade ministers’ meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. The numbers add up: bilateral dialogue is shifting away from historical commodity exchanges toward deep structural integration.

Goyal emphasized that the economic relationship between New Delhi and Washington now encompasses advanced manufacturing, innovation ecosystems, and resilient supply chains. US executives at the roundtable responded by outlining emerging opportunities within the Indian market. Following the G20 sessions, Goyal scheduled bilateral negotiations with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to advance the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and finalize an interim framework.

Key Event / Initiative Primary Stakeholders Strategic Focus G20 Business Roundtable Piyush Goyal, NAM Executives US manufacturing and technology expansion in India Bilateral Trade Talks Goyal & US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer Advancing the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and interim deal Section 301 Investigation Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) Scrutiny over alleged excess capacity and supply chain labor practices

Tariff Threats and Section 301 Scrutiny

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding regulatory hurdles.

Simultaneously, Washington’s trade enforcement machinery is pressing forward on multiple fronts. The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) initiated a probe against India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, alleging unfair excess capacity. This follows a separate Section 301 conclusion in July that slapped an additional 10 per cent tariff on Indian goods over alleged forced labour in specific supply chains.