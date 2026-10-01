Piyush Goyal Invites US Manufacturers to Expand Operations and Investment in India

During an interaction with senior leaders from American manufacturing and technology firms, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal assured them that the administration stands prepared to support their business ventures, growth, and capital deployment within India. In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the commerce and industry ministry noted that Goyal—presently on a weeklong trip to the US to take part in the G20 trade ministers’ gathering—participated in a corporate roundtable organized by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) to discuss the evolving dynamics of bilateral economic ties. The G20 Trade Ministerial is taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the release, Goyal stated that bilateral economic ties have transcended conventional commerce, increasingly integrating investment, industrial production, technology development, innovation, robust supply chains, and the establishment of high-value capabilities across both nations. American business leaders communicated their perspectives on new prospects arising in India alongside their corporate goals for broadening cooperative ventures in the country. Concluding the G20 meetings, Goyal is slated to participate in bilateral discussions with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer aimed at progressing the contemplated India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and concluding an interim pact. Goyal’s American journey unfolds against the backdrop of US legislative action giving President Donald Trump the authority to levy tariffs as high as 100 per cent on India over its procurement of Russian energy. Trump is yet to announce a final decision on the tariff levy, including its rate and coverage. Alongside the duty risks stemming from the Lindsey O Graham Act, Washington is concurrently pursuing an investigation into India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act regarding alleged excess capacity. Under Section 301, the Office of the US Trade Representative is empowered to examine foreign commercial policies deemed detrimental or inequitable to American business interests. Having finalized a distinct Section 301 inquiry in July centered on alleged labor coercion within supply networks, the Office of the USTR has already levied a 10 per cent supplementary duty on Indian merchandise. Forced labour and excess capacity are also part of the G20 Trade Ministers’ discussion agenda.
The Bottom Line
- Strategic Pivot: India and the US are actively transitioning their bilateral trade framework toward resilient technology supply chains, high-value manufacturing, and joint innovation capabilities.
- Regulatory Headwinds: Bilateral talks led by Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer coincide with congressional pressure under the Lindsey O Graham Act, which authorizes up to 100% tariffs on Indian energy purchases from Russia.
- Bruising Trade Scrutiny: Washington’s ongoing Section 301 investigations into alleged excess capacity and labor practices continue to cast a shadow over impending interim trade deals.
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Expanding the India-US Economic Corridor in Milwaukee
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal delivered a direct message to top executives from American manufacturing and technology sectors during a business roundtable hosted by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). The meeting, held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, ran concurrently with the G20 trade ministers’ meeting on Wednesday and Thursday. The numbers add up: bilateral dialogue is shifting away from historical commodity exchanges toward deep structural integration.
Goyal emphasized that the economic relationship between New Delhi and Washington now encompasses advanced manufacturing, innovation ecosystems, and resilient supply chains. US executives at the roundtable responded by outlining emerging opportunities within the Indian market. Following the G20 sessions, Goyal scheduled bilateral negotiations with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to advance the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and finalize an interim framework.
|Key Event / Initiative
|Primary Stakeholders
|Strategic Focus
|G20 Business Roundtable
|Piyush Goyal, NAM Executives
|US manufacturing and technology expansion in India
|Bilateral Trade Talks
|Goyal & US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer
|Advancing the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and interim deal
|Section 301 Investigation
|Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR)
|Scrutiny over alleged excess capacity and supply chain labor practices
Tariff Threats and Section 301 Scrutiny
But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding regulatory hurdles.
Simultaneously, Washington’s trade enforcement machinery is pressing forward on multiple fronts. The Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) initiated a probe against India under Section 301 of the US Trade Act, alleging unfair excess capacity. This follows a separate Section 301 conclusion in July that slapped an additional 10 per cent tariff on Indian goods over alleged forced labour in specific supply chains.
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