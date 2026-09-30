Experiencing the Wren Boys at Listowel’s Harvest Festival

Lit by blazing sods of turf stuck to the ends of pikes, the Brosna Wren Boys marched down Church Street in Listowel last Friday night, marking the 67th year of the All-Ireland Wren Boys Championship during the historic Listowel Harvest Festival.

The Return of the Brosna Wren Boys to Listowel

The Bottom Line The Event: The All-Ireland Wren Boys Championship returned to the Listowel Harvest Festival after missing last year’s event for the first time since the 1950s outside of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The All-Ireland Wren Boys Championship returned to the Listowel Harvest Festival after missing last year’s event for the first time since the 1950s outside of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Scale: Participation dipped significantly from historical highs, with just two Kerry groups—Brosna and Ballydonoghue—taking part instead of troupes traveling from across Ireland.

Participation dipped significantly from historical highs, with just two Kerry groups—Brosna and Ballydonoghue—taking part instead of troupes traveling from across Ireland. The Tradition: Rooted in centuries-old St Stephen’s Day folklore, the contemporary showcase features accordion, flute, banjo, fiddle, and bodhrán performances alongside regional set dances like the Blackbird.

Tracing the Roots of Ireland’s Living Folklore

The tradition of the wren stretches back centuries in Irish history, centering on Lá an Dreoilín or Wren’s Day on December 26th. Historically, local men hunted for a wren, a practice that eventually transformed into a vibrant community ritual of costumed performers marching from house to house. Groups donned masks and colourful costumes, sometimes made from straw, to play traditional music, dance, and collect money.

That custom took on a competitive structure in the 1950s. A group of locals, including the writer and publican John B. Keane, founded the All-Ireland Wren Boys Championship. The competition was designed to keep the tradition alive by drawing troupes from across the country—including Armagh, Leitrim, Cavan, Meath, Tipperary, Limerick, Clare, and north Cork—to the Friday night of the annual Listowel Harvest Festival.

Scale Shifts at the Historic Harvest Festival

While the September harvest festival in County Kerry has anchored local entertainment since the middle of the 19th century, its cultural footprint has evolved. Local publican and organiser Christy Walsh remembers an era featuring publicans and barman races, donkey derbies, and pig racing alongside the main horse-racing. Many of those harvest-themed events faded away over generations.

The Wren Boys showcase has faced its own modern pressures. Last year marked the first time the championship failed to run outside of pandemic cancellations. When the event returned, the geographic diversity of the past had narrowed. Rather than squads arriving from across the country, the competition featured just two groups: the local Ballydonoghue Wren Boys and the visiting Brosna group from about 20 minutes away in the Sliabh Luachra region.

Listowel Harvest Festival Wren Boys Evolution Era Geographic Reach Key Figures 1950s–1960s Nationwide (Cavan, Meath, Cork, Clare, etc.) John B. Keane, Christy Walsh Peak Decades Multicounty Comhaltas groups Local organisers Present Day Local Kerry groups (Brosna, Ballydonoghue) Frances Kennedy, Christy Walsh

Inside the Sliabh Luachra Stage Performance

Led by the storyteller and entertainer Frances Kennedy, about 50 participants in colourful jackets and vests took over the town square stage last Friday. The troupe included men, women, boys, and girls of every age, demonstrating the intergenerational appeal of the group.

Photo: dailydigest.ie

The forty-minute performance featured traditional accordion, flute, banjo, fiddle, and bodhrán arrangements. Performers showcased traditional north Kerry set dances, including the Blackbird and the Patsy Haley, alongside Kerry polkas and fast-paced reels. Despite the shrinking number of competing towns, the community support in Listowel remains as performers preserve a cultural baseline.