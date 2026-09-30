Sean Combs anklages for særbehandling og smuglergoder i fengsel

Sean «Diddy» Combs, serving a 50-month sentence at the federal correctional facility FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, faces allegations of receiving privileges behind bars. Four men who have served time on the same housing unit claim the 56-year-old had paid fellow prisoners for cleaning services, specialized meals, smuggled cell phone access, and illicit alcohol.

The Reality of Special Treatment Behind Bars at FCI Fort Dix

Federal penitentiaries operate under strict federal guidelines where personal electronics, contraband liquor, and outside culinary services are restricted. Accounts shared with NBC News describe an unusual life at the federal prison. According to four men who served time on the same housing unit, Combs allegedly paid other prisoners to wash his toilet and shower, and paid fellow inmates for specialized meals.

One former inmate detailed preparing specific menu items like curry chicken, pizza, and empanadas for Combs and other inmates before eventually stepping away from the kitchen duties. The source material notes that these transactions point to an insulated ecosystem.

Key Takeaways From the Fort Dix Inmate Allegations The Core Claim: Four men who served time on the same unit as Sean Combs allege that he secured unauthorized luxuries, including paid personal cleaning services and specialized meals.

Four men who served time on the same unit as Sean Combs allege that he secured unauthorized luxuries, including paid personal cleaning services and specialized meals. Contraband Access: Reports indicate Combs utilized a smuggled cell phone to browse Instagram and view explicit photos sent by a former partner, alongside claims of smuggled Hennessy cognac.

Reports indicate Combs utilized a smuggled cell phone to browse Instagram and view explicit photos sent by a former partner, alongside claims of smuggled Hennessy cognac. The Official Stance: A spokesperson for Combs rejects the allegations, maintaining that he follows prison rules while awaiting the decision in his appeal.

Contraband Phones, Explicit Media, and Alleged Alcohol Smuggling

Beyond specialized food preparation, the accounts center on contraband. Federal regulations prohibit mobile phones for inmates in federal American prisons. However, sources provided media to NBC News allegedly documenting Combs operating a mobile phone within the institution. The device was reportedly used to scroll through Instagram and view explicit photographs sent by a former romantic partner.

The luxury accommodations allegedly extended to prohibited substances. One of the inmate sources claims that guards are behind the alcohol smuggling, and that the alcohol was shared with a small group of prisoners. This contraband cognac, specifically identified as Hennessy, was allegedly shared among a group of inmates on the unit.

Legal Defense and Federal Prison Bureau Responses

Combs’ official representatives have pushed back against the narrative. A spokesperson dismissed the reports, characterizing the media’s portrayal of an ordinary prison life as a news item. The representative maintained that the artist continues to serve his sentence within the rules while waiting for the decision in the appeal.

Category Reported Allegation / Official Detail Context Facility FCI Fort Dix, New Jersey Federal correctional institution housing the 56-year-old. Sentence Length 50 months Current custodial term with a scheduled release date of January 21, 2028. Contraband Claims Mobile phone, Hennessy cognac, specialized meals Brought to light via testimonies from four men who served time on the same unit. Official Response Denial of special privileges Combs’ spokesperson states he adheres to prison guidelines.

Meanwhile, the federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on specific conditions regarding Combs. A spokesperson for the prison authorities said that smuggling, particularly of mobile phones, drugs, and weapons, is a constant challenge at American prisons. The authorities will not comment on potential allegations of misconduct among staff, but they state that such accusations are taken seriously and that allegations of possible crime or misconduct are investigated when there is a basis for it.

Combs is scheduled for release on January 21, 2028. He has appealed the sentence.