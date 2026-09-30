Massachusetts Auditor Identifies Over $10.6 Million in Public Benefit Fraud

Massachusetts State Auditor Diana DiZoglio’s office has released a comprehensive Bureau of Special Investigations (BSI) report exposing over $10.6 million in public assistance overpayments and identified fraud across several key commonwealth programs. The newly published audit covers two distinct monitoring blocks: January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026, and April 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026, highlighting ongoing state efforts to safeguard public funds against exploitation.

During these specific periods, state investigators scrutinized a total of 2,223 cases. Out of that extensive workload, the BSI uncovered clear overpayment calculations tied to identified fraud in 402 separate instances. The total monetary value of these fraudulent discrepancies reached $10,612,582, impacting vital safety-net initiatives designed to assist vulnerable residents across Massachusetts.

The findings underscore a persistent challenge for overseers charged with protecting taxpayer-funded assistance initiatives. State Auditor Diana DiZoglio emphasized the real-world consequences of public benefit fraud during the report’s release. “These important programs are meant for the people who need them – not for those looking to game the system,” DiZoglio said. “When someone commits fraud, they’re taking resources away from the people these programs were created to serve. Our office will continue to work with our partners to identify fraud because taxpayers deserve to have their hard-earned money protected.”

Program-by-Program Financial Breakdown

The overpayment totals varied significantly across different welfare and support platforms managed within the commonwealth. MassHealth and Medicaid programs accounted for the largest share of identified losses, recording $6,051,185 in fraudulent overpayment calculations. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) suffered the second-highest total, with investigators identifying $3,854,119 in fraudulent claims.

Additional oversight categories revealed substantial misuse as well. Personal Care Attendant (PCA) investigations uncovered $538,332 in fraudulent overpayments. Meanwhile, Transitional Aid to Families with Dependent Children (TAFDC) accounted for $130,483, and Emergency Aid to the Elderly, Disabled, and Children (EAEDC) registrations yielded $38,463 in identified fraud.

Reporting Fraud and Ongoing Oversight

The Bureau of Special Investigations operates continuous initiatives to detect abuse, illegal acts, and administrative fraud within commonwealth assistance frameworks. State officials rely on a combination of data analytics, inter-agency partnerships, and public tips to uncover discrepancies.

Residents who suspect public benefit fraud can submit confidential tips to the BSI. Reports can be made by dialing the dedicated hotline at 617-727-6771 or by utilizing the online reporting portal available through the Office of the State Auditor.