INDOMET Predicts High Temperatures and Afternoon Showers in RD

El calor seguirá predominando hoy con temperaturas máximas entre 34 y 37 grados Celsius, según el Instituto Dominicano de Meteorología (Indomet).

The Bottom Line

Peak Thermal Stress: Jimaní recorded a high of 38.8°C, while La Vega and La Altagracia logged 37°C.

Jimaní recorded a high of 38.8°C, while La Vega and La Altagracia logged 37°C. Localized Precipitation: Afternoon convective activity and thunderstorms are projected for Santo Domingo, Monte Plata, Monseñor Nouel, and Sánchez Ramírez, alongside early coastal showers in Samaná and María Trinidad Sánchez.

Afternoon convective activity and thunderstorms are projected for Santo Domingo, Monte Plata, Monseñor Nouel, and Sánchez Ramírez, alongside early coastal showers in Samaná and María Trinidad Sánchez. Maritime Stability: Coastal waters across both the Atlantic and the Caribbean maintain normal wave heights of 3 to 4 feet, conditions favorable for all vessels.

Temperature Distributions and Regional Thermal Pressures

Meteorological records from the Hidrometeorología division of Indomet outline an intense thermal dome across the country. Daytime highs consistently hover between 34 and 37 degrees Celsius, fueled by wind-driven cloud transport. The peak reading of 38.8°C in Jimaní was recorded in the last hours, while La Vega and La Altagracia register 37°C. Meanwhile, San Pedro de Macorís, Santiago Rodríguez, and Montecristi track at 36°C, and San Cristóbal registers 35°C.

Conversely, urban and coastal centers such as Santiago, Puerto Plata, Duarte, Barahona, and San Juan report no rainfall activity, maintaining maximums between 33 to 36 degrees Celsius. However, moisture transport by regional winds triggers localized chubascos in Samaná and María Trinidad Sánchez.

Region / Locality Temperature Range (°C) Precipitation Outlook Jimaní 38.8 High Heat Stress La Vega & La Altagracia 37.0 High Heat Stress San Pedro de Macorís, Santiago Rodríguez, Montecristi 36.0 Dry Santo Domingo 33.0 – 35.0 Moderate showers and thunderstorms Santiago, Puerto Plata, Duarte, Barahona, San Juan 33.0 – 36.0 No rainfall expected

Precipitation Vectors and Urban Economic Exposure

Indomet forecasts an increase in cloud cover for Santo Domingo in the afternoon, bringing moderate downpours and lightning storms alongside maximum temperatures spanning 33 to 35 degrees Celsius.

Similar convective triggers will impact Monte Plata, Monseñor Nouel, and Sánchez Ramírez. The combination of humidity in the air mass and prevailing wind patterns creates sectorial downpours with thunderstorms.

Maritime Logistics and Transport Continuity

The marine forecast issued by Indomet confirms that wave heights across both the Atlantic Ocean coastline and the Caribbean Sea hold steady at 3 to 4 feet, conditions favorable for all vessels.

These stable marine parameters ensure that all vessels can navigate.