Federal Preservation Housing Tax Credit Proposed to Save Affordable Housing

The affordable housing sector faces a structural imbalance: while the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) continues to finance new apartment construction, many existing, lower-cost units are being lost to demolition, deterioration or conversion to higher-priced housing. The Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies’ 2026 State of the Nation’s Housing report estimates that the number of inflation-adjusted rental units priced below $1,000 per month fell by more than seven million between 2014 and 2024. These structures remain standing, but they simply no longer rent at levels that lower-income households can afford.

Financial Realities Facing Aging Multifamily Assets

The math inside older, rent-stabilized apartment buildings no longer balances. In New York City, operators face surging insurance premiums, higher utility expenses, and stringent environmental mandates such as Local Law 97, all while managing regulated rental income that frequently falls short of the actual increase in expenses. When operating revenue fails to cover basic debt service and structural upkeep, maintenance is deferred. Waiting for these properties to slip into foreclosure or severe physical distress is a costly strategy. Comprehensive rehabilitation after a building reaches the point of failure requires more public subsidy than targeted preservation interventions implemented beforehand.

The Structural Case for a Federal Preservation Tax Credit

To bridge this funding gap, federal policymakers could create a new Preservation Housing Tax Credit to operate alongside LIHTC. While new construction must absorb land costs, approvals, site work, materials, labor and a construction period that can stretch for years, preservation targets existing physical assets and established neighborhood infrastructure. A targeted tax credit based on eligible acquisition and rehabilitation costs would incentivize owners to maintain affordability for a defined period. Structurally, the program would focus on three specific asset classes: * Older multifamily buildings. * Properties facing the expiration of affordability requirements. * Naturally occurring affordable housing at genuine risk of conversion.

Operational Strategy and Public Capital Efficiency

Pairing a preservation tax credit with low-cost rehabilitation loans, property tax relief and incentives to extend existing affordability restrictions offers a more efficient use of public capital than relying exclusively on new builds. Preserving sound buildings keeps current residents housed. For lenders, developers and public agencies, formalizing a federal preservation tool protects existing housing stock from deterioration before the roof leaks, the boiler has failed and unpaid bills have piled up. Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.