CoinMarketCap Closed Buy of Coinglass on September 25

CoinMarketCap closed its buy of Coinglass on September 25, integrating open interest, forced selling, and rate data from 28 exchanges across more than 2,500 trading pairs directly into its platform serving 115 million monthly users.

Why Market Intelligence Infrastructure is Dominating This Crypto Cycle The biggest cryptocurrency news this week centers not on a specific digital asset, but on the infrastructure traders use to parse market volatility. By absorbing Coinglass—which started in 2019 and grew to 5 million monthly users—CoinMarketCap is centralizing critical derivative market intelligence. As Rush Lu noted regarding the acquisition, most risk in crypto gets taken in these markets, making consolidated data feeds essential for reading market momentum. More eyes on forced selling data, open interest maps, and rate tables inevitably drive smarter trades. Smarter trades accelerate capital rotation into coins that show real use.

Capital Flows and Presale Momentum in Pepeto While established platforms restructure their data offerings, capital is actively flowing into presale projects. Pepeto has raised over $11.1 million via its official portal, fueled by retail wallets prioritizing operational utilities over speculative promises. Unlike standard presale models, the project maintains three live functional pillars: a cross-chain bridge, a staking pool, and an active exchange. The staking pool currently yields 161% APY, with generated rewards scheduled to unlock upon listing. Tokens are priced at $0.0000001898 during the current funding round. The cross-chain bridge architecture connects five distinct networks—Ethereum, BNB, Solana, Base, and Arbitrum. Transactions clear in under a minute with zero cost, contrasting sharply with rival bridges that cost $15 to $50 a move and can freeze tokens for hours. The codebase incorporates automated rollbacks for failed transfers. Engineering leadership includes a former Binance dev alongside the builder of the first Pepe coin. SolidProof conducted a comprehensive smart contract audit yielding a clean security assessment. PepetoSwap, the live exchange, processes trades without exacting protocol fees ahead of an anticipated Binance listing.

Ethereum Capital Inflows and Network Upgrades in Q4 Ethereum traded near $2,682 as of September 30, according to CoinGecko data, bolstered by $315 million in weekly fund inflows earlier in the month. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee maintains a 2026 price target of $9,000 for ETH. Meanwhile, developer activity presses forward as the network prepares the Glamsterdam upgrade for deployment on the Sepolia test fork on October 6. While Ethereum provides a foundational settlement layer for decentralized applications, analysts note that a 3x from here is the best case for the year. Consequently, liquidity seeking returns continues migrating toward tokens still in presale.

Market Dynamics and Token Supply Pressure for HYPE HYPE traded near $90.45 on September 30, following a record above $97 in September before experiencing a retracement. Downward price pressure occurred following a token unlock valued at $904 million on September 29, which added more supply. While HYPE runs the biggest on-chain order book in crypto, its token already trades high, meaning incremental gains will likely materialize at a slower pace compared to earlier accumulation phases.