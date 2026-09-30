Can Ozempic and GLP-1 Drugs Help Treat Alcohol Use Disorder?

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway What it is: Drugs like Ozempic (semaglutide) mimic a natural gut hormone called GLP-1, which regulates blood sugar, slows stomach emptying, and signals fullness to the brain.

Drugs like Ozempic (semaglutide) mimic a natural gut hormone called GLP-1, which regulates blood sugar, slows stomach emptying, and signals fullness to the brain. The effect on alcohol: Clinical findings show these treatments can lower the number of heavy drinking days and reduce how much alcohol people consume per session, though their direct impact on daily cravings remains variable.

Clinical findings show these treatments can lower the number of heavy drinking days and reduce how much alcohol people consume per session, though their direct impact on daily cravings remains variable. What it means for patients: These therapies are currently being studied as potential treatments for alcohol use disorder, but they are not yet universally approved substitutes for traditional medications like naltrexone and acamprosate.

Clinical Trial Findings on Semaglutide and Exenatide

Researchers Mette Kruse Klausen and Anders Fink-Jensen in Denmark examined a series of randomized trials, health record studies, and reports from people taking the medications to evaluate how these drugs influence alcohol consumption. In one trial involving 127 participants seeking help for alcohol use disorder who received psychotherapy alongside either weekly injections of the GLP-1 drug exenatide or a placebo, exenatide did not significantly reduce heavy drinking days across the entire cohort. However, exploratory brain scans of a subset of participants revealed a weaker response to alcohol-related images in regions involved in reward.

Stronger clinical evidence emerged from a 26-week trial in The Lancet. This study enrolled 108 participants with obesity who were seeking treatment for moderate-to-severe alcohol use disorder. All participants received cognitive behavioral therapy paired with either weekly semaglutide injections or a placebo. According to Anders Fink-Jensen, semaglutide produced a significantly greater reduction in heavy drinking days, achieving a 41.1-percentage-point reduction from baseline compared with 26.4 points in the placebo group. This yielded an estimated treatment difference of 13.7 percentage points, with participants on semaglutide also reducing their overall alcohol intake more than those receiving placebo.

The Complex Biology of Alcohol Cravings and Brain Reward Pathways

While the reduction in heavy drinking days is documented in trials, the medications’ precise impact on psychological cravings is more nuanced. A separate trial testing semaglutide in 48 individuals with alcohol use disorder who were not seeking treatment found that participants given the drug drank less during laboratory tests and reported fewer drinks on drinking days alongside less weekly alcohol craving. Yet, the drug did not significantly change the number of days they drank or their average drinks per calendar day. This highlights an important clinical distinction: consuming less alcohol during a session does not automatically equate to a total elimination of the underlying drive to drink.

The exact mechanism of action remains an active area of research. The brain’s response to reward may be part of the answer. Appetite, signals related to calories and slower stomach emptying could also contribute. Researchers cannot yet say which mechanisms matter most, or whether any reduction in drinking is independent of weight loss.

Summary of Recent Clinical Evaluations on GLP-1 Agonists for Alcohol Use Disorder Study / Source Drug Investigated Participant Profile Primary Clinical Outcome Exenatide Trial (Klausen & Fink-Jensen Review) Exenatide 127 individuals seeking help for AUD No significant reduction in heavy drinking days overall; exploratory imaging showed reduced reward-region response to alcohol cues. The Lancet 26-Week Trial Semaglutide 108 individuals with obesity and moderate-to-severe AUD Significant treatment difference of 13.7 percentage points in reducing heavy drinking days compared to placebo. Non-Treatment-Seeking Trial Semaglutide 48 individuals with AUD (not seeking treatment) Reduced alcohol intake during lab tests and lower weekly cravings, without altering total drinking frequency.

Funding Transparency and Regulatory Considerations

Disclosures surrounding the underlying research indicate that Anders Fink-Jensen previously received an unrestricted grant from Novo Nordisk for research concerning metabolic problems in people with schizophrenia, alongside an unpaid role on a company trial advisory panel. Furthermore, The Lancet alcohol trial listed the Novo Nordisk Foundation among its five funding sources.

Can weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy treat alcohol addiction?

Clinical experts stress the need for larger, longer trials to establish who benefits, what happens after treatment stops and how GLP-1 drugs compare directly with existing medications for alcohol use disorder, including naltrexone and acamprosate.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor The drugs can cause nausea and other digestive problems. Anyone experiencing symptoms while taking these medications should consult a medical professional.

Future Trajectory in Addiction Medicine

The data surrounding GLP-1 receptor agonists mark a compelling intersection between metabolic health and addiction medicine. While observational health record studies have linked GLP-1 prescriptions to fewer alcohol-related events, they cannot establish on their own that the medications caused them to drink less. Establishing who benefits most from these therapies will determine their eventual placement in evidence-based treatment guidelines for alcohol use disorder.

References

GLP-1 receptor agonists in the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Biological Psychiatry.

The Lancet.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.