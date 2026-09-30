Manager Wins €67,500 for Constructive Dismissal Over Late Pay and Fake PIP

Robert Donovan, a senior project manager at Indeff Ltd, won a €67,500 constructive dismissal award at the Workplace Relations Commission after complaining his salary was chronically delayed. An adjudicator found the employer’s subsequent introduction of a performance improvement plan was an “orchestrated response with exit in mind” to the pay complaint.

Executive Summary

The Bottom Line The Award: Robert Donovan secured €67,500—representing a full year’s salary for loss of earnings—following a Workplace Relations Commission ruling against Indeff Ltd.

Robert Donovan secured €67,500—representing a full year’s salary for loss of earnings—following a Workplace Relations Commission ruling against Indeff Ltd. The Trigger: Donovan submitted a formal complaint on October 2nd, 2023, noting he had been paid on time “once in the past seven months,” which severely impacted his household finances.

Donovan submitted a formal complaint on October 2nd, 2023, noting he had been paid on time “once in the past seven months,” which severely impacted his household finances. The Retaliation: Just one day after raising the late-pay grievance, management subjected Donovan to a performance improvement plan that the tribunal ruled was an “orchestrated response with exit in mind.”

Financial Strain and the October Grievance

For Robert Donovan, working as a senior project manager for Indeff Ltd, the Irish arm of the Belgian-headquartered industrial automation multinational, the bedrock of consistent pay eroded over a seven-month period. According to tribunal records published on Wednesday by the Workplace Relations Commission, Donovan’s salary was frequently late, sometimes short, and on occasion unpaid. The friction left him “overdrawn very, very regularly” as he attempted to service mortgage payments, car loans, grocery bills, and the costs associated with putting his children through school.

The breaking point arrived in autumn 2023. On October 2nd, 2023, Donovan dispatched an email to his employer detailing the financial irregularity. He stated that he had been paid on time “once in the past seven months” and declared the situation “unacceptable.”

The Fast-Tracked Performance Dispute

In Donovan’s case, the reaction from Indeff Ltd followed his written complaint. On October 3rd, 2023, Donovan was told to join a call with a senior manager identified in the filings only as “BR”. During that call, BR informed him that his complaint email was “unacceptable” and instructed him to attend a meeting the following week with the head of the firm’s Irish operation and the company’s head of human resources.

At that meeting, management informed Donovan he was being placed on a PIP. However, Donovan stated his work performance was “blowing the doors off the hinges” and there were “no complaints” against him. Recognizing the process, Donovan resigned on the spot. Indeff Ltd failed to attend the subsequent Workplace Relations Commission hearing after failing to establish it was entitled to the adjournment it had sought.

Tribunal Findings and Legal Precedent

Adjudicator Lefre de Burgh upheld Donovan’s complaint under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977, granting him a full year’s salary totaling €67,500 for loss of earnings. De Burgh wrote that the employer’s persistent failure to pay wages on time, in full, or at all constituted a “repudiation” of the employment contract, making it “entirely reasonable” for Donovan to quit. She found there was “no reality” to a formal grievance when the offending behaviour “emanated from the most senior people” in Indeff.

Describing Donovan as a “cogent and credible witness,” the adjudicator accepted his view that the performance improvement plan was “an orchestrated response with exit in mind by the employer.”

Case Summary: Donovan v. Indeff Ltd Metric / Detail Recorded Figure / Fact Complainant Role Senior Project Manager Respondent Entity Indeff Ltd (Irish arm of Belgian multinational) Adjudication Body Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Award Amount €67,500 (One year’s salary) Legal Counsel for Complainant Barrister Lorna Madden, instructed by O’Donoghue and Associates Solicitors Key Dates Grievance filed October 2, 2023; Call with management October 3, 2023

Corporate Governance Fallout for Multinationals

Because the company failed to attend the Workplace Relations Commission hearing or establish it was entitled to an adjournment, the adjudicator’s findings remained uncontested.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.