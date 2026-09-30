Indonesia Allocates Rp8 Trillion for Garuda School Endowment Fund in 2027 Budget

Indonesia Allocates US$447 Million for Garuda School Endowment Fund in 2027 State Budget

The Indonesian government and the House of Representatives’ Budget Committee, known as Banggar, have agreed to earmark Rp8 trillion, equivalent to US$447 million, for the Garuda School Endowment Fund within the 2027 State Budget draft. This financial commitment forms a piece of a broader Rp39 trillion—or roughly US$2.21 billion—education financing package finalized during a deliberation meeting on Thursday, September 24, 2026.

As the government ramps up its investments in human capital, this infusion of capital targets the upgrade of science and technology education. The budget agreement successfully cleared its first-level deliberations, securing backing from all eight Banggar factions before advancing toward a second-level deliberation at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives on September 29, 2026.

Breaking Down the Rp39 Trillion Education Financing Architecture

The mechanics of Indonesia’s fiscal allocation reveal a compartmentalized approach to long-term academic development. Banggar Deputy Chairman Wihadi Wiyanto outlined the distribution of the multi-trillion-rupiah package during the legislative committee’s proceedings.

“Education financing of Rp39 trillion consists of Rp25 trillion for the Education Endowment Fund, Rp8 trillion for the Garuda School Endowment Fund, and Rp6 trillion for other education financing,” Wihadi stated on Thursday, detailing the structure that underpins the nation’s upcoming fiscal year.

When stacked against the macro-level state accounts, these numbers carry weight. The Garuda School appropriation sits within a total national education budget of Rp823.96 trillion, which translates to roughly US$46.69 billion for fiscal year 2027. This allocation is equivalent to 20.07% of the agreed total state expenditure of Rp4,106.26 trillion, or US$232.97 billion.

The Legislative Blueprint Behind the Garuda Superior Schools

The genesis of this academic funding track dates back to Presidential Regulation No. 116 of 2025. Signed by President Prabowo Subianto on November 20, 2025, the regulation formally established the operational framework for the Garuda Superior Senior High Schools.

Designed as institutional flagships for academic excellence, these specialized schools focus on cultivating high-quality human resources, with an emphasis on science and technology. By embedding the Garuda School Endowment Fund directly into the 2027 State Budget Bill’s legislative explanations, policymakers have included it as part of the broader education endowment framework, which comprises financing instruments intended to ensure sustainable funding for education.