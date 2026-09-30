Oil Prices Rise Amid Middle East Tensions and Strait of Hormuz Recovery

As global energy markets navigate the close of Q3, front-month crude contracts settled higher as persistent supply bottlenecks in the Middle East offset returning maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate for November delivery settled up $1.04, or 1.2%, at $90.42 a barrel, while November Brent crude gained $1.04, or 1.0%, to finish at $103.63 a barrel.

Here is the math.

The Bottom Line

Price Action: November WTI closed at $90.42 per barrel following a 1.2% daily increase, while Brent advanced 1.0% to settle at $103.63.

November WTI closed at $90.42 per barrel following a 1.2% daily increase, while Brent advanced 1.0% to settle at $103.63. Supply Dynamics: Transit volumes through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered to over 90% of pre-war levels, though approximately 80% of total Gulf crude is actively moving again due to lingering logistical frictions.

Transit volumes through the Strait of Hormuz have recovered to over 90% of pre-war levels, though approximately 80% of total Gulf crude is actively moving again due to lingering logistical frictions. Market Catalyst: Ongoing diplomatic friction and stalled regional negotiations continue to keep a geopolitical risk premium baked into front-month contracts.

Negotiation Impasses Sustain the Risk Premium

The latest pricing data reflects a distinct tug-of-war between physical supply recovery and diplomatic stalemates across the Middle East. While tanker tracking data confirms that regional export flows are steadily normalizing, negotiations aimed at a durable resolution remain deadlocked. Traders are pricing in the reality that physical barrels are moving while institutional risk remains elevated.

This dynamic explains why crude benchmarks continue to find aggressive buyers despite cargo volumes steadily ticking upward. But the balance sheet tells a different story about regional transit dependencies.

Hormuz Volume Recovery Faces Logistical Friction

Recent maritime assessments indicate that traffic moving through the critical Strait of Hormuz has climbed back to more than 90% of pre-war volume benchmarks. At the same time, roughly 80% of total Gulf petroleum is actively circulating through traditional maritime corridors, signaling that Iran’s physical leverage over the chokepoint has noticeably weakened compared to peak conflict periods.

Crude Contract Delivery Month Settle Price Daily Change (%) WTI Crude November $90.42 / bbl +$1.04 (+1.2%) Brent Crude November $103.63 / bbl +$1.04 (+1.0%)

Yet, the residual 10% deficit in pre-war volume combined with ongoing diplomatic stagnation leaves refiners vulnerable to sudden supply shocks.

Macroeconomic Transmission and Downstream Pressures

Energy markets will closely monitor whether export volumes can sustain their upward trajectory through the upcoming quarter, or if stalled diplomatic channels will force a re-pricing of global energy assets.