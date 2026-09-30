New Uncharted Game Reportedly in Development at Naughty Dog with Nathan Drake Returning

As developer Naughty Dog prepares to ship Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, new industry reports indicate the studio has commenced development on a brand-new Uncharted game. Led by director Shaun Escayg, the project reportedly features franchise icon Nathan Drake in an altered capacity.

Naughty Dog Returns to Uncharted With Shaun Escayg at the Helm, Featuring Nathan Drake in a New Role

Core Takeaways on Naughty Dog’s Next Chapter The Director: Veteran developer Shaun Escayg, who previously directed Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and was creative director on The Last of Us Part 1, is steering the new project.

Veteran developer Shaun Escayg, who previously directed Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and was creative director on The Last of Us Part 1, is steering the new project. Nathan Drake’s Status: While Drake will appear in the game, it is unclear if he will be the main protagonist, a side character, or have some sort of cameo.

While Drake will appear in the game, it is unclear if he will be the main protagonist, a side character, or have some sort of cameo. Studio Pipeline: This Uncharted entry is slated to precede The Last of Us Part 3.

Mapping Naughty Dog’s Upcoming Slate After The Lost Legacy

The Uncharted franchise has remained dormant since the 2017 release of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Aside from a 2022 remaster, Naughty Dog has not touched the franchise since. Now, a new report from MP1st points to a shift back to the franchise. Industry tracker NateTheHate2 previously noted that Escayg’s current project sits outside the universe of The Last of Us, paving the way for MP1st’s revelation that the director is heading up a fresh Uncharted title. Furthermore, the reporting establishes that this project is a fully new title rather than a remake. Once this installment concludes its production cycle, Naughty Dog’s internal roadmap points toward The Last of Us Part 3.

The Evolution of Nathan Drake and Possible Successors

MP1st’s sources indicate that Nathan Drake will appear in the game in some fashion, though they cannot nail down whether he functions as the protagonist, a side character, or a cameo. The publication’s findings also remained inconclusive regarding whether Cassie Drake—the daughter of Nathan and Elena introduced in the closing moments of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End—would serve as the lead playable character.

Project / Milestone Director / Lead Franchise Status Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (2017) Shaun Escayg Last released entry in the series The Last of Us Part 1 (2022) Shaun Escayg (Creative Director) PS5 and PC remake Unannounced Uncharted Project (In Development) Shaun Escayg New title featuring Nathan Drake in some form

Players who completed Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End will instantly recall the epilogue featuring Cassie Drake, Nathan and Elena’s daughter. While outlets cannot confirm whether Cassie assumes the mantle of the primary protagonist, the narrative scaffolding is already in place. Past statements from studio leadership have swung between putting the character of Nathan Drake into retirement and acknowledging the desire to continue the series.

Production Realities

Because Naughty Dog is known for lengthy production schedules, fans should expect a considerable wait before any potential Uncharted game from Naughty Dog is finally unveiled. The studio’s internal leadership has experienced various philosophical shifts regarding the franchise over the years. Studio head Neil Druckmann noted in 2022 that Drake was retired and that the team was moving on, while former president Evan Wells consistently maintained that the studio’s affection for the brand left the door open for a return. With veteran talent like Escayg back at Naughty Dog after a stint at Crystal Dynamics working on Marvel’s Avengers, the creative forces are aligning to bring the franchise back.

Photo: comicbook.com