Baker Bleu to open Bondi Beach bakery in December

Melbourne Artisans Target Bondi Beach

Melbourne-founded artisan bakery Baker Bleu is expanding its Sydney presence, announcing a new store at Bondi Beach scheduled to open in December.

Building an artisanal brand across state lines requires a delicate balance of central production and neighborhood-specific integration.

From Melbourne Roots to Double Bay Queues

When Mike and Mia Russell first launched the bakery in Melbourne back in 2016, the focus was squarely on traditional techniques and naturally leavened sourdough. By 2022, that reputation crossed state borders into Sydney’s Double Bay, drawing daily queues for dark crust sourdough and pastries. But as the enterprise scales toward its next chapter, the operational model adapts to each distinct micro-market.

Hall Street Grab-And-Go Concept

The upcoming Bondi Beach site at 34 Hall Street—taking over the former home of the Le Paris Go Cafe near Gertrude & Alice—will utilize a grab-and-go framework modeled after the brand’s South Yarra outlet. While the core baking will remain centralized at the Double Bay kitchen, sandwiches like the wagyu salt beef and the ham and gruyere ficelle will be assembled fresh onsite. Customers can also expect about 20 outdoor seats alongside staples such as croissants, bagels, Vegemite cheese knots, and almond and yuzu croissants.

Tailoring Offerings to Neighborhood Micro-Markets

Crucially, the founders are tailoring offerings to specific neighborhoods. Unlike Double Bay, the Bondi location will introduce soft-serve ice cream—a concept successfully trialled in Melbourne featuring seasonal panettone flavors as well as iterations incorporating dehydrated croissant crumb and olive oil.

Managing a Growing Interstate Network

Store Location Launch Timeline Key Operational Detail Double Bay, Sydney Opened 2022 Central production kitchen for surrounding sites Bondi Beach, Hall Street Scheduled December 2026 Features onsite sandwich assembly and soft-serve Lower North Shore, Sydney Anticipated First Half 2027 Targeting localized neighborhood expansion

Beyond the immediate Bondi launch, the founders have set their sights on the city’s lower north shore for the first half of 2027, with clear ambitions to secure a foothold in the inner-west. Managing this growing network remains a demanding undertaking, keeping Mike Russell traveling between cities weekly to oversee quality control and site development.

As specialty food ventures continue to redefine high streets across major metropolitan areas, Baker Bleu’s steady rollout demonstrates that consumer appetite for craft goods remains robust. Whether this multi-site artisan model can maintain its artisanal credibility through broader expansion will be worth watching as the Bondi doors open this coming December.