Modena FC Debuts New €18M Training Center “Il Nido

Modena FC has seen the opening of its new training complex, “Il Nido,” in Bagazzano di Nonantola. The facility currently features pitches and two 1,700-square-meter buildings, marking a historic milestone for the Serie B club under the ownership of the Rivetti family.

Infrastructure Realization and the Rivetti Vision

Four years after the first steps taken by the Rivetti family, and forty years after the idea of Francesco Farina, the club’s dream is a reality. The project took shape starting from September 2022 discussions around Le Ville before moving to the Bagazzano site, culminating in a ceremonial ground-breaking on April 2, 2025. “Il Nido”—named after the club’s “canarini” (canaries) moniker due to their bright yellow kits—represents a foundational asset for the club.

President Carlo Rivetti emphasized the strategic importance of the outlay. “We are truly proud,” explained Modena President Carlo Rivetti, “of the imminent completion of the training center, which we see as the cornerstone of the long-term project we have been undertaking since we took office at the club. Modena’s ‘Nido’ aims to become more than just a training center: it will be a sporting home where the ‘canaries’ grow and take flight; a place to nurture the present and, above all, the future of the club. Not to mention that in the future of football, owning a facility is a crucial step in attracting top-level players, as it is where the members spend most of their time every day.”

Tactical Integration and Squad Readiness

The timing of the opening coincides with a strong competitive phase on the pitch. Under manager Daniele Galloppa, the first team currently sits fourth in the Serie B standings, trailing the capolista Palermo by three points while holding a margin over Mantova and Sudtirol. Meanwhile, Paolo Mandelli’s Primavera squad has already logged their opening training sessions on the newly laid synthetic turf.

When works are completed, the complex will boast five pitches, including an installation with a grandstand for Primavera fixtures and potentially open-door training sessions. Having integrated medical and recovery spaces adjacent to the training pitches assists the squad.

Facility Metric Specification Total Area 100 thousand square meters Total Investment 18 million euros Pitch Allocation 5 fields (at completion) Facility Buildings 2 structures (1,700 sq.m each) Gym Footprint 250 square meters (hi-tech equipment)

The Road Ahead at the Stadio Braglia

With the squad settling into their new environment, attention turns toward the upcoming home fixture. On Sunday, October 11, at the Braglia, Verona will arrive for a big match.

The two weeks of work in the new home may help captain Chichizola and companions. If captain Chichizola and contributors like Andrea Belotti can translate this into on-field sharpness, the “canarini” are well-positioned to open this page of history.

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