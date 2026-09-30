Scaloni Confirms Argentina Will Adapt Its Play Style After Messi’s Retirement

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has confirmed that defender Cristian “Cuti” Romero will take over as the national team’s new captain following Lionel Messi’s international retirement.

Addressing reporters in Córdoba ahead of a friendly against Bolivia, Scaloni outlined the structural adjustments facing the squad. With Messi stepping away after establishing a national scoring record of 125 international goals, the coaching staff is exploring tactical shifts while maintaining the team’s traditional possession-based foundation. The transitional phase also brings fresh personnel into the international setup, alongside decisions regarding squad numbers and leadership hierarchy.

Tactical Evolution in the Post-Messi Era

Scaloni acknowledged that replacing a figure requires a deliberate adjustment in team dynamics. Speaking during his press conference in Córdoba, the manager emphasized that current friendlies serve as an experimental laboratory for the squad’s tactical future. “We will find a way to play differently. That is what these matches are for, to experiment. However, our core style is still about controlling the ball. From there we will see how we adapt,” Scaloni stated.

The tactical pivot arrives as Argentina looks beyond the retirement announced by Messi in late August. Alongside the search for a new tactical blueprint, the team must manage the symbolic weight of the number 10 shirt. Scaloni confirmed that the jersey will remain vacant during the current international window and that the squad is under no obligation to assign it immediately. “The idea is that one of the players will keep it in the end, given the special value it carries. We haven’t decided yet who will carry it,” he explained.

Leadership Transition and Roster Refresh

The captaincy succession has been officially resolved with the appointment of Cristian Romero. Scaloni noted that Romero served as the third captain behind Messi and Nicolás Otamendi. While other senior figures such as Emiliano Martínez, Rodrigo de Paul, and Lautaro Martínez remain core leaders within the group, the manager designated Romero as the person suitable to take on the task.

Photo: argentina-arabe.com.ar

The squad selection for this international break balances World Cup experience with developmental opportunities. Most players who featured in the 2026 World Cup final against Spain are included in the roster, but the setup also introduces emerging talents such as Nico Paz, Román Vega, Santiago Castro, and Valentín Barco.

Upcoming Fixtures and Commemorative Timeline

The Argentina team faces Bolivia in an international friendly at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium in Córdoba.