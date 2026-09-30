Backpack, a 20-year-old male brown bear also known as Bear 89, was crowned the champion of Alaska’s Fat Bear Week 2026 after a tightly contested final against a female bear named Dancing Queen. Over 2.3 million internet users voted in the annual virtual tournament hosted by Katmai National Park, which highlights the survival preparations of bears before hibernation.

The annual contest, organized by Katmai National Park, has grown from a 2014 online joke into an event that attracts millions of participants. But there is a serious ecological mission behind the virtual duels. The competition serves as a public awareness campaign for the health of brown bears in Alaska, showcasing animals capable of consuming up to 45 kilograms of salmon per day.

A Family Legacy of Royal Proportions

The newly crowned champion brings a distinct lineage to his title. Backpack is the offspring of Holly, a previous winner of the Fat Bear Competition. Park rangers bestowed the moniker “Backpack” upon him during his early years because the small cub regularly hitched a ride on his mother’s back while she swam across local rivers.

Over the years, Backpack developed a unique survival strategy. Boiteux since a leg injury, the 20-year-old male learned to conserve his energy rather than engage in clashes with his peers. His biographical profile noted that he preferred lounging on river rocks to fighting.

The Final Showdown at Katmai National Park

This year’s tournament came down to the wire during Tuesday’s final round. Backpack edged out Dancing Queen by a margin of 5,000 votes out of the 200,000 cast in the final matchup. Millions of viewers tracked the daily transformations of the contestants using live webcams positioned along the park’s river.

Tournament Metric Fat Bear Week 2026 Details Winning Bear Backpack (Bear 89) Age & Gender 20-year-old male Total Votes Cast Over 2.3 million participants Final Margin 5,000 votes against Dancing Queen Host Location Katmai National Park, Alaska

The before-and-after photographic evidence provided online illustrated the transformation of each bear. By highlighting these physical changes, park officials educate an audience on the Alaskan wilderness and the threats that human activities pose to them.

The Broader Ecological Significance

The competition highlights the threat that human activities pose to the brown bears.

As the bear enters his winter slumber, fans across the globe are left to wonder which contender will step up next.