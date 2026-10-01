Rescued Crew of MSC Hermes III Brought Ashore in Vietnam

Vietnamese authorities evacuated an unconscious crew member needing oxygen from the abandoned containership MSC Hermes III on the morning of September 29, 2026. Brought ashore to the French-Vietnamese Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, the sailor’s rescue followed a maritime abandonment incident approximately 300 kilometres east of Vietnam.

Maritime Rescue Operations in Singapore Search and Region

The sequence of events began seven days prior on September 22, when all 25 crew members abandoned the MSC Hermes III into a lifeboat. The abandonment occurred within Singapore’s maritime search and rescue region. Singapore’s Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre received the alert at approximately 08:45 Singapore time and immediately broadcast a distress call to nearby vessels.

Three commercial ships responded to the emergency signal. Among them, the containership MSC Ruby successfully recovered all 25 crew members from the lifeboat. Singapore’s Maritime and Port Authority later confirmed that all rescued crew members were safe and initially reported without injuries, though the specific reasons for abandoning the MSC Hermes III remain officially unreported by port authorities.

Vung Tau Transit and Emergency Medical Evacuation

Following the open-sea rescue, the abandoned containership was maneuvered toward Buoy No. 0 in the Vung Tau ward of Ho Chi Minh City. The vessel required relocation for scheduled repair and maintenance work.

The injured sailor was transferred ashore on September 29 and rushed directly to the French-Vietnamese Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City. The Border Guard Command confirmed that the patient arrived unconscious and required supplemental oxygen during the transfer.

Incident Chronology and Response Overview