Daimler Truck Financial Services Opens New North American Headquarters in North Carolina

Daimler Truck Financial Services officially opened its new 60,000-square-foot North American headquarters in Ballantyne, Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 29, 2026. Backed by a $7.8 million investment and a state Job Development Investment Grant, the 10-story facility houses 276 employees supporting customers and dealers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Building a Financial Hub in the Carolinas

The new corporate home sits inside the Boyle Building at 13034 Ballantyne Corporate Place, bringing together roughly 193 newly created local jobs and about 90 employees transferred from previous locations in Michigan and Texas. Designed as a modern, collaborative workspace, the facility accommodates up to 350 personnel. State economic development officials noted that the project carries an expected average annual salary of $133,940, significantly higher than Mecklenburg County’s average annual wage of $86,830.

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein highlighted the regional significance during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Charlotte is the country’s second-largest financial center, and people want to be part of what we’re building. These investments from Daimler Truck Financial Services will bring new good-paying jobs for North Carolina’s top-tier financial services workforce,” Gov. Stein stated.

Daimler Truck Financial opens new headquarters in Charlotte

Tying Finance Directly to Manufacturing Muscle

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) and Daimler Truck Financial Services together employ approximately 9,000 people across North and South Carolina. This dense regional footprint encompasses several crucial production and distribution assets.

The Carolinas manufacturing and logistics network includes:

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Cleveland Truck Manufacturing Plant in Cleveland, North Carolina

Mount Holly Truck Manufacturing Plant in Mount Holly, North Carolina

Thomas Built Buses Office and Manufacturing facilities in High Point, North Carolina

Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation Office and Manufacturing facility in Gaffney, South Carolina

Gastonia Components & Logistics Facility in Gastonia, North Carolina

Kevin Bangston, president and CEO of Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC, emphasized the strategic alignment during the opening events. “Our headquarters reflects our commitment to helping customers and dealers succeed, our confidence in the future of the transportation industry, and our investment in creating an environment where employees can collaborate, innovate and thrive,” Bangston remarked.

Strategic Investment and Economic Impact

The expansion was made possible in part by the state’s Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) framework. Under the agreement approved in May 2025, Daimler is set to receive more than $4.1 million in grant reimbursements over an 11-year span, contingent upon meeting specific capital investment and job creation targets. Economic models project the initiative will contribute more than $1 billion to North Carolina’s broader economy over a 12-year lifespan.

Because Mecklenburg County holds a Tier 3 economic status under state guidelines, a portion of the JDIG award—specifically $1.3 million—is routed to the Industrial Development Fund Utility Account. This mechanism supports vital infrastructure development across North Carolina’s 80 most economically distressed counties.

Key Metrics of the DTFS Ballantyne Headquarters Project Metric Figure Capital Investment Approximately $7.8 million Total Initial Jobs 276 positions (193 new, ~90 transfers) Target Capacity 350 total personnel Expected Average Salary $133,940 per year State Grant Reimbursement Over $4.1 million across 11 years

Global leadership also framed the move as critical for cross-border operations. “North America is one of the most important markets for Daimler Truck Financial Services globally,” said Stephan Unger, Chairman of Daimler Truck Financial Services. “This headquarters supports our ability to serve customers and dealers more effectively while strengthening collaboration across our North American organization.”

Daimler Truck Financial Services

As the captive financial services provider for premier commercial brands including Freightliner, Western Star, and Thomas Built Buses, DTFS delivers specialized financing, leasing, and insurance solutions. These financial instruments allow independent owner-operators, major fleet managers, and municipal entities to acquire and scale heavy-duty commercial equipment throughout the continent.

The Road Ahead for North American Fleet Financing

With its leadership team now unified under one roof in Charlotte, the organization aims to streamline credit decisions and asset management for regional dealerships. But there is a catch: sustaining this growth will require continuous talent acquisition within a highly competitive financial sector in Mecklenburg County.

As recruitment efforts continue, the facility stands as a tangible bet on the long-term volume of commercial transport across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. How do you view the consolidation of corporate financing arms directly alongside heavy manufacturing plants? Let us know your thoughts below.