Swiss Glaciers Suffer Disastrous Year of Ice Loss Threatening Water Supplies

Switzerland’s glaciers suffered another year of rapid decline, losing 5.5% of their remaining ice volume in 2026, according to new data released by Glacier Monitoring Switzerland. Researchers described the retreat as disastrous, marking the second-biggest annual loss on record following the historic 6% decline observed in 2022.

Swiss Glaciers Suffer Near-Record Ice Loss in 2026

The annual monitoring report shows that the massive ice fields entered the summer vulnerable. Following a mild winter, the glaciers were covered by less snow than usual. Early and intense heatwaves in May and June caused that winter snow cover to melt away quickly. Because bare ice is darker and less reflective than fresh snow, it absorbed more of the Sun’s energy, which accelerated melting during subsequent heatwaves.

Dr. Matthias Huss, director of Glacier Monitoring Switzerland and head of the GLAMOS monitoring network, noted that researchers observed alarming changes at the highest elevations. Even at altitudes of 3,500 meters above sea level, where temperatures are normally lowest and glaciers remain snow-covered, scientists found no remaining snow at the end of the summer. At certain measurement sites, researchers recorded four meters of ice loss at the highest points where glaciers should typically be insulated by several meters of winter snow.

Switzerland's glaciers suffer second-worst melt rate this year

Scientists liken snow to food for glaciers, explaining that under stable conditions, winter snow compacts into ice to replace what melts away at lower, warmer elevations. Without surviving summer snow to replenish them, the high-altitude ice fields are effectively starving. Furthermore, research indicates that Switzerland’s biggest glaciers, including the Rhône and Aletsch, suffered record ice loss this year, while smaller glaciers such as Plattalva in eastern Switzerland have already disappeared entirely.

Threats to Water Supplies, Food, and Transportation

Often referred to as Europe’s water towers, Switzerland’s massive ice fields store winter precipitation and release it gradually as meltwater over the spring and summer months. This meltwater feeds key continental waterways such as the Rhine and the Danube, supporting agriculture, hydropower generation, and shipping routes.

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During the hot summer conditions, Swiss glaciers released an estimated 2.2 trillion liters of meltwater between July and September. While this runoff helped alleviate immediate water shortages, experts warn that the process is unsustainable. The water running off during heatwaves is centuries-old ice stored deep within the glaciers, meaning it cannot be replaced once gone. The shrinking water supply poses a long-term threat to farmers, food security, and transportation chains. Low water levels on the River Rhine reached record lows in some areas this summer, impacting shipping routes and increasing transport costs.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Slope Instability and Alpine Hazards

Beyond water security concerns, the rapid disappearance of glacier ice and the warming of alpine permafrost threaten mountain stability. Glaciers and permafrost act as a natural glue holding steep mountain slopes together. Without that structural support, the risks of landslides and flooding increase significantly.

Researchers note that mountain environments have always carried inherent risks, but climate change can act as a catalyst and triggering factor for natural disasters. Last year, a fragile glacier collapsed in the Swiss village of Blatten, bringing down the side of a mountain and destroying 300 homes. Although monitoring systems allowed authorities to evacuate residents beforehand, villagers remain in temporary accommodation a year later with no prospect of returning to homes buried beneath an estimated 9 million cubic meters of ice, rock, and mud.

Swiss glaciers' ice loss escalates, climate challenges persist

Globally, glaciers continue to shrink at increasingly rapid rates. Based on current warming trajectories, the glacier monitoring unit predicts that all Swiss glaciers could disappear entirely by the end of this century.