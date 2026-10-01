Teatro Nazionale di Genova stages Orlando Furioso festival

In October 2026, the Teatro Nazionale di Genova bridges a seemingly impossible gap by transforming Ludovico Ariosto’s Renaissance masterpiece, Orlando Furioso, into a sprawling cultural experience that mirrors the interconnected storytelling of a modern cinematic universe. Running alongside the national premiere of Davide Livermore’s staging of the epic poem at the Teatro Ivo Chiesa from October 8 to 18, 2026, a diverse multidisciplinary festival titled “L’universo del Furioso: follia, amore e meraviglia” reimagines the classic work through the lenses of astronomy, electronics, psychology, gaming, and fandom culture.

When Renaissance Chivalry Meets Serialized Crossover Logic

Ludovico Ariosto likely never envisioned modern cosplayers, tabletop tournaments, or the mechanics of contemporary shared universes when he penned his chivalric epic. Yet, looking closely at the text reveals a structural blueprint remarkably akin to a modern superhero franchise. Characters possess distinct, autonomous storylines, frequently drifting in and out of one another’s quests, clashing in high-stakes conflicts, and pursuing personal motivations that disrupt the overarching narrative long before the concept of a comic book crossover ever existed.

This structural affinity takes center stage on October 15, 2026, at the Feltrinelli bookstore in Genoa. A panel discussion titled “Orlando Furioso vs gli Avengers: quando l’epica incontra i supereroi” features insights from Margherita Rubino, Marco Berisso of the University of Genova, videogame design professor Piermarco Rosa, and author Luca Bagnasco. The conversation unpacks how sixteenth-century epics and contemporary serialized franchises utilize the exact same narrative engine to keep audiences hooked across sprawling casts of characters.

Il Teatro Nazionale di Genova in numeri

From Lunar Quests to Electronics: A Multi-Disciplinary Expansion

The wider festival embraces this expansive philosophy by pairing the theatrical production with experts from various scientific and artistic fields. On October 9, aerospace engineer Amalia Ercoli Finzi joins director Davide Livermore for a discussion titled “Si può abitare la Luna?”, taking a scientific look at Astolfo’s legendary lunar voyage to recover Orlando’s lost wits. The programming continues on October 10 with “Smarrito nella selva”, which bridges literature and psychiatry to examine the anatomy of Orlando’s psychological unraveling.

Art history enters the dialogue on October 14 as Giacomo Montanari presents “Dipingere l’incantesimo”, exploring the visual vocabulary of magic and wonder across the Renaissance and the modern era. Other segments of the festival explore female autonomy in 'Regine del proprio destino', while the poem's auditory component is reinterpreted through electronic music collaborations with Electropark in 'Viaggi impossibili' and the Niccolò Paganini Conservatory in 'Note e voci della follia'.

Fandom, Tabletop Gaming, and the Foyer as a Fantasy Tavern

For the modern nerd community, the festival reaches its most immersive peak on Saturday, October 17, 2026. The foyer of the Teatro Ivo Chiesa transforms into a literal fantasy tavern, hosting “Giocare con Orlando”, a chivalric tabletop gaming tournament organized by the association La Tana del Goblin. Later that day, the boundary between audience and performance dissolves completely as attending fans arrive in full cosplay, welcomed alongside the historic procession of the Municipality of Genoa.

This active participation highlights why classic literature endures. Rather than sitting quietly behind a glass museum case, the world of Orlando Furioso survives because successive generations continuously rebuild its lore through reading, gaming, costuming, and shared performance. By inviting fandom culture directly into the theater, Genoa’s cultural programmers demonstrate that great myths are meant to be inhabited, played, and endlessly reinvented.