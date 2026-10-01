Sacramento Greek Festival Returns for 63rd Year

The Sacramento Greek Festival is returning for its 63rd year, bringing three days of homemade Mediterranean cuisine, traditional music, and cultural heritage to East Sacramento, according to regional reporting. Running from Friday, Oct. 2, through Sunday, Oct. 4, the event occupies the grounds of the historic Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church near McKinley Park, serving as a longstanding anchor for the local Greek community.

Organizers have structured the weekend to blend traditional culinary offerings with hands-on cultural activities, drawing thousands of visitors to the neighborhood. The multi-day gathering offers a rare look into the inner workings of one of the region’s most enduring ethnic festivals, relying on a massive volunteer operation to keep its kitchens and dessert tables stocked.

Sacramento Greek Festival returns on Oct. 2-4

Event Schedule, Venue Layout, and Admission Details

Gates open at 11 a.m. each day, running through 8 p.m. from Friday through Sunday. Attendees can utilize the main festival entrance located on F Street, while cyclists have access to a dedicated bicycle entrance on 30th Street.

Admission pricing varies by time and age group. Tickets cost $3 on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for individuals ages 13 and older, while admission shifts to $5 during all other operational hours. Children aged 12 and under, as well as visitors arriving by bicycle, receive free entry throughout the weekend. Once inside the gates, visitors must pay with cards for food and merchandise.

Photo: hoodline.com

A Massive Volunteer Operation and Culinary Tradition

Operating a festival of this scale requires substantial logistical effort. Nearly 400 volunteers, spanning four generations of the parish community, assemble each year to manage food preparation, booth operations, and event logistics. The culinary output is extensive; past multi-day runs of the festival have required roughly 800 pounds of butter and the hand-rolling of approximately 6,000 dolmathes. The menu features recipes sourced from across the Greek Mediterranean, prepared entirely from scratch by community volunteers.

Beyond dining, the festival emphasizes participatory cultural experiences. Attendees can take part in free Greek dance lessons, joining in rather than simply watching performances. Cooking and pastry-making demonstrations offer a closer look at the techniques behind staple Greek desserts and savory dishes. This year’s program also introduces behind-the-shelf stories detailing the history of the parish, its volunteer network, and the large-scale baking operations that sustain the dessert booths.

Historical Roots in East Sacramento

The host institution, the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, was founded in 1920 and stands as the oldest Greek Orthodox parish between the San Francisco Bay Area and Salt Lake City, according to the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco. Following a temporary relocation, the festival returned to its permanent home on Alhambra Boulevard in 2017. All proceeds generated during the three-day event directly support parish outreach initiatives, youth programs, and local charitable organizations, ensuring the tradition continues to serve both the church and the wider Sacramento community.