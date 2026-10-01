AFL Free Agency: Where Will Your Team’s Stars Go?

Opening on Friday ahead of the weekend fixture, the AFL free agency window brings moves. Key restricted targets like Zak Butters and Ben King demand multi-million-dollar war chests, while unrestricted veterans like Toby Greene explore switches as clubs scramble to reshape their salary caps and draft capital.

The High-Stakes Battles for Restricted Heavyweights

Ben King has officially informed the Gold Coast Suns of his intention to exit, targeting a blockbuster seven-year deal at Hawthorn valued by industry insiders at over $9 million.

Meanwhile, Port Adelaide faces an equally fraught departure with Zak Butters. Having nominated the Western Bulldogs as his preferred home on a reported nine-year deal worth $18 million, Butters’ exit forces the Power into a tactical corner. Because current AFL compensation rules would only yield pick five should Butters walk directly as a restricted free agent, Port Adelaide is expected to demand up to three first-round selections via a structured trade. The AFL remains in lock-step with both clubs as front offices negotiate the ultimate cost of acquiring elite positional talent.

Player Target Club Status Projected Terms Zak Butters Western Bulldogs Restricted Free Agent 9 years, ~$18 million Ben King Hawthorn Restricted Free Agent 7 years, ~$9 million Toby Greene Geelong Unrestricted Free Agent 3 years Joel Amartey Carlton Unrestricted Free Agent 5 years, ~$750k/season

Unrestricted Stars and the Boardroom Chess Match

Beyond the restricted battles, unrestricted free agency has opened a faster track for veteran leadership to change zip codes. Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene is set to join Geelong on a three-year deal, chasing an elusive premiership after a decorated 15-season, 282-game foundation career with the Giants that yielded 450 goals and two best-and-fairest awards.

At the same time, Carlton has secured Sydney key forward Joel Amartey on a lucrative five-year contract worth up to $750,000 a season. The Blues view Amartey as an ideal structural replacement for three-time Coleman Medallist Charlie Curnow, who wrapped up his first year with the Swans. Further down the list management chain, Adelaide’s Jordon Butts is headed to the Western Bulldogs on a five-year deal after 94 games with the Crows, a move that could accelerate Rory Lobb’s departure from the Whitten Oval toward St Kilda.

List Management Fallout and Delisted Lifelines

As clubs finalize their end-of-season lists ahead of the upcoming player movement period, hard decisions are reshaping depth charts across the league. GWS ruckman Kieren Briggs is expected to sign a four-year deal with Richmond, while teammate Stephen Coniglio weighs a one-year contract extension offer. Simultaneously, veteran names like Nathan Broad and Dion Prestia have left the door open to continuing their careers in new colours despite initial retirement announcements, with Broad eyeing a return to his home state of Western Australia.

At clubs like Fremantle, Geelong, and Gold Coast, list turnover has claimed numerous squad members. Players such as Bailey Banfield, Sam Sturt, and Jed Bews are finding themselves in the free agency pool as sports executives weigh list aging profiles against future draft investments.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.