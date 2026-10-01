Oasis Pulls £1.6M Unheard Recordings Auction After Legal Action

Oasis have launched legal action to halt the October 3 auction of 209 DAT tapes, 73 analogue cassettes, and three MiniDiscs containing 63 live shows and unheard rehearsals. Littleton Auctions withdrew the items, valued between £1.2m and £1.6m, after the band intervened over intellectual property rights.

The Bottom Line The Disputed Archive: The collection, dubbed “The Desk Tapes,” spans the tenure of former sound engineer Huw Richards from 1994 to 2001.

The collection, dubbed “The Desk Tapes,” spans the tenure of former sound engineer Huw Richards from 1994 to 2001. Legal Hurdles: While sound engineer Owain Richards attempted to sell the tapes, Oasis retains strict intellectual property rights preventing public release without cooperation.

While sound engineer Owain Richards attempted to sell the tapes, Oasis retains strict intellectual property rights preventing public release without cooperation. Remaining Lots: Littleton Auctions will proceed with its Saturday sale featuring other memorabilia like an original Kangol tour parka, while the main tape dispute heads toward resolution.

Inside the Withdrawn £1.6m Oasis Archive

The marketplace for Britpop nostalgia just hit a concrete legal barrier. Littleton Auctions in Worcestershire, England, pulled a massive collection of unheard Oasis audio after receiving legal notices from the band. The archive, originally slated for an October 3 auction block, carried a hefty guide price between £1.2m and £1.6m. It includes 209 Digital Audio Tapes, 73 analogue cassettes, and three MiniDiscs capturing live shows, rehearsals, and candid conversations.

The material originated from Huw Richards, who engineered sound for Oasis from the release of their 1994 debut album Definitely, Maybe until 2001. His son, Owain Richards—himself a sound engineer—entered the collection into the market, describing the tapes as a vital piece of music history. But the reality of the situation is that Oasis retains the underlying intellectual property rights, preventing public release without cooperation.

How the Legal Dispute Unfolded

Owain Richards confirmed the reality of the situation to the BBC on Wednesday, stating that the band sued both him and his father to block the sale entirely.

“It is true that Oasis have sued me and my father to try to prevent the auction of the tapes made by my father many years ago,” Richards acknowledged. Both parties ultimately agreed to postpone the auction to clear a path for the legal dispute to settle through litigation or an orderly alternative.

Ben Homer, managing director at Littleton Auctions, expressed disappointment over the sudden pull. “Littleton Auctions confirms that the Oasis recordings known as The Desk Tapes have been withdrawn from our October 3 auction in light of legal proceedings,” Homer told the BBC, adding that the team respects the ongoing legal process and will offer no further commentary.

Oasis Auction Archive Breakdown Format Quantity Contents Digital Audio Tapes (DAT) 209 Live shows, rehearsals, and candid conversations Analogue Cassettes 73 Soundboard recordings from 1994–2001 MiniDiscs 3 Archival tour audio

What Remains on the Auction Block This Weekend

While the high-value audio treasure trove is safely locked away from the gavel, Littleton Auctions is pressing forward with the rest of its scheduled sale on Saturday. Music collectors will still have access to other memorabilia originating from the Richards family collection.

Among the surviving lots is an original Kangol Oasis tour parka owned by the sound engineer’s archive. Alongside the Britpop gear, the catalog features signed Nirvana photographs, autographs from two members of the Rolling Stones, and a guitar bearing the signature of Queen guitarist Brian May. Homer confirmed that the remainder of the sale remains entirely unaffected by the Oasis injunction.

The Timing Surrounding the Gallagher Brothers

Last month, the brothers appeared side-by-side at the world premiere of the documentary film Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger at the Venice Film Festival, followed quickly by its UK premiere in London.

That cinematic rollout follows the successful reunion tour in 2025 and the subsequent announcement of their upcoming Live ’27 world tour.